Omaha Burke squad takes an important step by reaching Legion final against Millard West team

The first game this summer between the top American Legion teams from Omaha Burke and Millard West will decide the state champion.
The C&H Construction Bulldogs (Burke) and the Roof Tech Wildcats will play Saturday at 1 p.m. at Millard West in the Class A Legion final. C&H won the National Division tourney in Columbus, while Roof Tech captured the American Division tournament at Elkhorn.
The last game between the schools was at the state tournament in the spring, when Burke defeated Millard West 3-0.
The Bulldogs haven’t reached the final since 2005, when the Deeb Bulldogs lost to Oakview Construction (Omaha Skutt). A stroll down memory lane is needed to see Burke’s Legion titles have come in 1970 (sponsored by Jensens), 1972 (Jensens) and 1989 (Enron).
“We’re kind of new to this,’’ C&H coach Scott Hodges said. “It’s been a while since we’ve gotten here so we want to take advantage of the opportunity.’’
Hodges said a former player at Burke and Nebraska, pitcher Erik Bird, informed him that it had been 13 years since Burke had reached this point.
“He said that as an alum he was really proud of what we’ve accomplished,’’ Hodges said. “That’s always great to hear.’’
C&H (37-10) reached Saturday’s state championship by going 4-1 in the National Division, which included spring champion Omaha Creighton Prep and spring runner-up Millard South. The Bulldogs defeated the 52’s Patriots (Millard South) 10-5 in nine innings in the division final Wednesday night.
Hodges said that victory was an important step for his program that finished third at state in the spring after qualifying for the first time in five years.
“Spring and summer go hand in hand,’’ he said. “We felt we were good enough to win in the spring and came up short, so winning our division felt really good.’’
The Bulldogs now face Roof Tech, which has been on a late-season roll. The Wildcats won the 96-team Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis, finished second to Five Points Bank (Prep) in the area tournament and went undefeated in the American Division tourney.
Coach Steve Frey’s squad went 5-0 in the division event, defeating the host OrthoNebraska Antlers (Elkhorn) 8-5 in the final. That moved the Wildcats to 42-8.
“We’ve been getting big hits and making some big plays,’’ Frey said. “It’s been a good run for us the past few weeks and the guys have been picking each other up.’’
Teams from Millard West have played in the Class A final five times, most recently in 2016. The Wildcats, who have never won the varsity championship, captured Legion titles in 1999 and 2008.
Frey said he is looking forward to playing the final at home.
“It’s nice to have it here,’’ he said. “I know we’ll have a great atmosphere for the game.’’
The coach added the Bulldogs will be tough, riding the momentum of their title in the competitive National Division.
“They’re battle-tested,’’ he said. “We haven’t played them for some time but we know it took a big effort to win that division.’’
Both teams will advance to the Central Plains Regional that begins Wednesday in Dickinson, North Dakota. The winner of Saturday’s game will play host Dickinson in the first round and the loser will open against the Minnesota state champion.
“We did what we needed to do to get to this point,’’ Hodges said. “Now we’ve got to keep it going.’’
