COLUMBUS, Neb. — C&H Construction (Omaha Burke) defeated Kearney Runza 2-0 on Saturday in a first-round game of the American Legion Class A state tournament.
The Bulldogs scored both runs in the third inning. Jack Lortz had an RBI single and another run came home on a throwing error by the catcher.
Starter Alex Wize picked up the victory. He allowed two hits in 5⅓ innings and struck out eight.
C&H Construction (34-9) advances to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Sunday.
Kearney (35-11) will play in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Sunday.
