COLUMBUS , Neb. — C&H Construction rode a strong pitching performance from Alex Wize to victory Saturday in a first-round game of the American Legion Class A state tournament.
He allowed two hits in 5-1/3 innings and struck out eight to lead the team from Omaha Burke to a 2-0 win over Kearney Runza at Pawnee Park. C&H (34-9) advances to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Sunday, while Kearney (35-11) will play in a 10 a.m. elimination game.
C&H Construction scored its two runs in the third inning. Jack Lortz had an RBI single and another run came home on an infield throwing error.
That proved to be enough offense for Wize, who left the game with one out in the sixth. His pitch count was at 80, which means he can pitch in the tourney final Wednesday if C&H is still alive.
“I didn’t really want to come out but I’ll get over it,” he said. “I know it’s for the greater good.”
Wize said his fastball was his key pitch Saturday.
“I kept throwing it,” he said. “And let them get themselves out.”
Zach Munson took over for Wize and got out of the sixth. But Kearney threatened in the seventh, putting runners on second and third with two outs.
Munson got out of the jam by getting Max Knipping on a 3-1 groundout to end the game.
“It all starts with the jobs our two guys did on the bump,” C&H coach Scott Hodges said. “They both did a nice job of staying focused and throwing strikes.”
Kearney starter Jake Skala also was solid, allowing four hits over 51/3 innings. But three of those hits came in the third, when the team from Burke scored its runs.
“I thought both starters pitched great,” Kearney assistant Chris Pocock said. “It came down to a couple of plays in that one inning, and that was the difference.”
Hodges said his team wants to make a strong showing at state after finishing as the runner-up to Woodhouse Storm (Elkhorn South) in the area tournament.
“That left a bitter taste in our mouth,” he said. “But this was a good first win for us.”
Kearney Runza (35-11).......000 000 0—0 3 1
C&H Construction (34-9).....002 000 x—2 5 0
W: Wize. L: Skala. S: Munson.
Five Points Bank 4, Grand Island Home Federal 2
Noah Peyton pitched five shutout innings as the team from Omaha Creighton Prep picked up the victory.
Five Points Bank grabbed the lead in the second on a run-scoring groundout by Nico Sall. That advantage grew to 3-0 in the fifth on RBIs from Eric Allbery and Cam Blossom.
Coach Pat Mooney’s squad scored its final run when Peyton doubled and came home on an RBI single by Nate Witkowski.
Home Federal scored its two runs in the bottom of the sixth against Five Points’ relief corps. Three walks, a hit batsman and a wild pitch produced those runs before CJ Wolfe got the final out on a grounder to third.
Zach Firmature came on to get the save in the seventh.
“We kind of hung on,” Mooney said. “But we got the big hits when we needed them.”
Peyton threw 54 pitches and will be eligible to pitch again Tuesday if Five Points is still in the tourney.
“It was kind of an ideal situation for me, getting a chance to pitch this first game,” Peyton said. “My fastball location was good and my change-up was working, too.”
Five Points (40-15) advances to a 7 p.m. winners bracket game Sunday.
Home Federal (28-15) will seek to stave off elimination Sunday in a 1 p.m. losers bracket game.
Five Points Bank (40-15) 010 021 0—4 7 1
GI Home Federal (28-15) 000 002 0—2 2 0
W: Peyton. L: Cruz. S: Firmature. 2B: FPB, Peyton.
Lincoln Pinnacle Bank 8, Papillion Pinnacle Bank 0
Dawson Linder threw six shutout innings to lead the team from Lincoln Southwest over the team from Papillion-La Vista.
Linder struck out eight and did not allow a runner past second base.
“My slider was really working for me,” he said. “And it helped that I was getting ahead of the batters.”
Lincoln took the lead by scoring twice in the second inning. It added one in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Matt Perez delivered a two-run double and Cade Moeller added an RBI double in the three-run fifth.
“Those runs and Dawson’s pitching was a good recipe for success,” Lincoln coach Mitch Vernon said. “We were trying to scratch out a couple of runs early before we finally broke loose a little later on.”
Vernon said Lincoln was still riding the momentum of two walk-off wins during the area tournament.
“We’ve taught our guys to compete for all seven innings,” he said. “It was nice to see them come out and put together a good game today.”
Lincoln advances to a 7 p.m. winners bracket game Sunday against Five Points Bank (Prep).
Papio will seek to stay alive in a 1 p.m. losers bracket game Sunday against Grand Island Home Federal.
“We could have kept this game closer but we didn’t defend very well,” Papillion coach Nate McCabe said. “It was frustrating, but we just need to forget this one and come back strong tomorrow.”
Lin. Pinnacle Bank (24-14) 021 230 0—8 10 0
Pap. Pinnacle Bank (28-19) 000 000 0—0 2 3
W: Linder. L: Colbert. 2B: LPB, Moeller, Perez.
52's Patriots 3, Columbus Cornerstone 1
Jarrett Novak pitched six strong innings to lead the team from Millard South to victory in the last game of the night.
Novak allowed four hits and was helped by several solid defensive plays. The Patriots turned a double play in the second inning and made a key relay from the outfield in the seventh as the host team was trying to rally.
“This was a big win for Jarrett,” Patriots coach Greg Geary said. “For a young guy to throw the way he did on the first day of the state tourney was something.”
Geary said it also was important that Novak was able to pitch with a lead. That came courtesy of Andrew Staebell, who delivered a two-run single to right in the first inning.
“Andrew has hit the ball well all year,” the coach said. “And I think getting those early runs helped Jarrett relax.”
Staebell said he was sitting on a fastball with the count 3-2.
“I just tried to put it in play somewhere,” he said. “I was glad that I was able to do that.”
The 52’s padded their two-run lead in the sixth when Garrett Svoboda walked, moved to second on a balk and scored on a hot shot off the bat of Noah Wallace that was scored an error.
Columbus threatened in the seventh when Brent Beard reached second on an outfield error. Jacob Morse followed with an RBI double, but he was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.
“That was a huge play for us,” Geary said. “It came at a great time.”
The 52’s advance to play C&H Construction (Burke) at 4 p.m. Sunday in a winners bracket game.
Columbus will seek to stay alive in a 10 a.m. elimination game against Kearney Runza.
52’s Patriots (36-11) 200 001 0—3 5 1
Columbus Cornerstone (20-20) 000 000 1—1 5 2
W: Novak. L: Wilcox. S: Renken. 2B: 52s, Perry; CC, Morse.
