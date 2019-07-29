The 52s Patriots (Millard South) stayed alive at the American Legion Class A state tournament Monday, defeating OrthoNebraska (Elkhorn) 10-0.

Pitcher Noah Unzicker went the distance, tossing a three-hitter. He struck out five and walked three.

Tyson Gerdes had a three-run homer and Jarrett Novak also had three RBIs to lead the Patriots' attack.

Elkhorn finishes the season 24-19.

Woodhouse Ford Storm 11, Hastings Five Points Bank 7

The Woodhouse Ford Storm (Elkhorn South) defeated Hastings Five Points Bank 11-7 on Monday at the American Legion Class A state tournament.

The Storm scored seven runs in the third inning to break the game open and oust the squad from Hastings.

Cole Peterson went six innings, allowing five hits and striking out eight. Hastings scored five runs in the seventh inning but came up short.

Noah Miranda had five RBIs with a two-run double in the second and a three-run double in the third. The Storm had eight doubles in the game.

