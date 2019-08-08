Brody Sintek tosses no-hitter to lead Fremont team to win over Missouri champion in legion regional

Fremont pitcher Brody Sintek threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts.

 MIKE PATTERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD

HASTINGS, Neb. — Shades of 1946.

Brody Sintek tossed a no-hitter Wednesday to lead Fremont First State Bank to an 8-2 win over Missouri champion Sedalia at the American Legion Mid-South Regional.

Sintek’s 13-strikeout effort was reminiscent of Fremont’s opening-round win in its last regional trip 73 years ago. Paul Menking threw a perfect game and struck out 21 as Fremont won 1-0.

“This is not quite as good as that other one,” Sintek said. “But I’m still happy with it.”

Sintek, 12-0 this summer, fanned at least two batters in every inning but one. He finished the no-hitter by striking out the side in the seventh.

“Brody did what he’s done all year,” Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said. “I know he wanted to finish this game off.”

There was a close call in the sixth inning when a pop-up was dropped by second baseman Jackson Gilfry. The play was originally scored a hit but was changed to an error before the seventh inning.

“We had it marked down as an error in our book,” Hayden said. “I thought that was the right call.”

Four uncharacteristic Fremont errors cost Sintek the shutout but the team never trailed after scoring three runs in the first. Austin Callahan, Dillon Dix and Camden McKenzie each had RBIs.

“That first inning was huge for us,” Hayden said. “It was important to get off to a good start.”

Fremont led 4-1 in the fifth inning when Hayden had a decision to make. He could pull Sintek and limit his pitch count to possibly bring him back later in the tourney.

“I thought about it,” the coach said. “But we were only ahead by three and we needed to make sure we won this game.”

Sintek finished with 108 pitches, reaching his 105-pitch limit on his last batter. He was at 104 when the at-bat began and he is allowed to finish out that batter as per American Legion rules.

Austin Callahan had a pair of doubles and drove in three while his brother, Brennan, had a two-run single.

Fremont will play Oklahoma champion Coweta at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Sedalia (30-17)...........100 000 1—2 0 1

Fremont (34-9)..........310 004 x—8 11 4

W: Sintek. L: Simoncic. 2B: F, A. Callahan 2.

American Legion Mid-South Regional

At Hastings (Duncan Field)

Results Wednesday

Fremont First State Bank 8, Sedalia, Missouri 2

Bryant, Arkansas 3, Hastings Five Points Bank 2

Coweta, Oklahoma 2, Texarkana Bulldogs 0

Festus, Missouri 5, Emporia, Kansas 3

Thursday

10 a.m.: Texarkana Bulldogs vs. Sedalia, Missouri

1 p.m.: Emporia, Kansas vs. Hastings Five Points Bank

4: Fremont First State Bank vs. Coweta, Oklahoma

7: Festus, Missouri vs. Bryant, Arkansas

Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

Photos: All-Nebraska baseball through the years

Each spring, The World-Herald honors the state's top fourteen baseball players. Here's a look at more than a decade of All-Nebraska first-team baseball selections and how they were portrayed in The World-Herald. 

1 of 16

Tags

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription