Ty Beckwith pitched a complete-game shutout Sunday to lead the Woodhouse Ford Storm (Elkhorn South) to a 3-0 win over the Amerilawn Titans (Papillion-La Vista South) at the Class A American Legion tournament.

The Storm scored twice in the first inning and tacked on another run in the third to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament.

The win keeps the Storm alive in the double-elimination event at Omaha Creighton Prep and ends the season for the Titans.

Woodhouse Ford … 201 000 0 — 3 10 0

Amerilawn …......... 000 000 0 —  0  8  2

W: Beckwith. L: Creps.

52s Patriots 2, Five Points Bank 0

AJ Locum threw 6⅔ innings of shutout ball as the team from Millard South staved off elimination against the team from Omaha Creighton Prep.

The Patriots scored a run in the fourth and another in the seventh.

The host Junior Jays, who did not score a run in two tourney games, finish the season 30-13.

52s Patriots .......... 000 100 1 — 2 7 1

Five Points Bank ... 000 000 0 — 0 4 3

W: Locum. L: Wolfe.

Anderson Ford 11, OrthoNebraska 0

Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) defeated OrthoNebraska (Elkhorn) 11-0 on Sunday at the Class A American Legion state baseball tournament.

The victory keeps Anderson Ford in the winners bracket of the double-elimination tourney.

Justin Lottman picked up the complete-game win as Anderson Ford broke the game open with nine runs in the sixth inning.

» Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions.

Photos: All-Nebraska baseball through the years

Each spring, The World-Herald honors the state's top fourteen baseball players. Here's a look at more than a decade of All-Nebraska first-team baseball selections and how they were portrayed in The World-Herald. 

1 of 16

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription