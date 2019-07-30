KEARNEY, Neb. — Gretna was undefeated in its first three games of the American Legion state tournament.

One bad inning against the Roof-Tech Wildcats (Millard West) on Tuesday night ruined Gretna’s chance at an undefeated tournament, though. Roof-Tech prevailed with a 12-4 victory over Gretna at Memorial Field to keep its championship hopes alive.

Roof-Tech will face Kearney Runza at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Field in a must-win game. The winner will advance to face Gretna in the championship game at 7 p.m.

“We knew that if we squared up the baseball, threw some strikes and played good defense like we’ve been doing that we’d have a chance to win the game,” Roof-Tech coach Steve Frey said.

Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

Gretna struggled with fundamentals in the second inning, which allowed Roof-Tech to rally for five runs.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Max Anderson hit a line-drive single to left field. The ball squeaked past the Gretna left fielder, which allowed three runs to score instead of just one.

After the blunder, Gretna starting pitcher Mason Graver struggled with command issues. He hit the next batter and then issued three consecutive walks, which allowed two runs to score.

It was just the start of a notable offensive performance for Roof-Tech. The Wildcats scored one run in each of the fourth and fifth innings, a pair of runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh.

Eric Standish hit a three-run double to left-center field in the seventh to give Roof-Tech a 10-run advantage.

“It really helps when they give you free bases,” Frey said. “It just seemed like we put the ball in the right spot at times. Anytime you can get some free bases, it leads to some big innings.”

Roof-Tech starting pitcher Jarod Kojdecki eased through Gretna’s lineup. His lone mistake came against Quinn Mason, who smacked a two-run home run over the left-field wall in the fifth inning. Kojdecki pitched six innings, allowing two runs on three hits. He also struck out three.

“That’s been Jarod all year,” Frey said. “He doesn’t have high velocity, but he just goes out there and throws strikes. They just have a tough time squaring him up.”

Kearney Runza 15, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank 9

Kearney Runza held a two-run lead entering the fifth inning against Lincoln Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) on Tuesday afternoon.

Kearney’s offense came to life in the fifth and scored 12 runs in the final three innings. 

Kearney prevailed despite Southwest’s late surge with a 15-9 victory to advance to the final day of the tournament.

“I think that’s just the point where everyone is in the tournament with pitching. That has a lot to do with (the high-scoring innings),” Kearney coach Brad Archer said.

Even though Kearney scored eight runs between the fifth and sixth innings, Southwest didn’t go away. Southwest capitalized on a leadoff walk in the fifth to score two runs and pushed across an additional five runs in the sixth.

The rally in the sixth forced Archer to pull starting pitcher Noah Carpenter with one out in the inning. Jaxon Worley pitched one inning in relief, and Will Richter recorded the final two outs to preserve Kearney’s lead.

Southwest scored eight runs in the final three innings.

“Our kids have played a lot of baseball and have kept their composure pretty well,” Archer said. “No matter what the score is, hopefully we are going to play until the last out of the game.”

American Legion Class A state tournament

At Omaha Creighton Prep

Wednesday: Woodhouse Ford Storm (Elkhorn South) vs. 52s Patriots (Millard South), 4 p.m.; winner to play Fremont First State Bank for the American Division championship, 7.

At Kearney

Wednesday: Roof-Tech Wildcats (Millard West) vs. Kearney Runza, 4 p.m.; winner to play Gretna for the National Division championship, 7.

Photos: All-Nebraska baseball through the years

Each spring, The World-Herald honors the state's top fourteen baseball players. Here's a look at more than a decade of All-Nebraska first-team baseball selections and how they were portrayed in The World-Herald. 

1 of 16

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription