One big inning Sunday night ignited Roof-Tech’s charge to a 3-2 victory over KB Building Services in the winners bracket at the American Legion Class A state tournament.
Tyler Bandiera’s three-run double in the bottom of the third gave Roof-Tech (Millard West) all the runs it needed in the double-elimination American Division at Elkhorn’s Frerichs Field.
“That’s one thing we’ve been doing this summer is getting some big hits with two outs,” Roof-Tech coach Steve Frey said. “One play kind of sparked us and we were able to hold off their charge at the end.”
Roof-Tech (39-8) will meet DJ’s Dugout (25-24) at 7 p.m. Monday for a berth in Wednesday’s championship game.
KB opened the scoring in the top of the third when Joe Stegman led off with an infield single and scored on a two-out single by Henry Zipay. Roof-Tech loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning with to a single, one of four KB errors and a walk before Bandiera’s three-run double.
Easton Young struck out six in a complete game for Roof-Tech. Brenden Tauber also made a couple of lead-preserving catches deep in center field.
“Brenden did a great job in center field,” Frey said. “He saved a lot of extra bases for us and had two big plays that kept us in the game.”
KB Building Services.......001 001 0 – 2 5 4
Roof-Tech.......................003 000 x – 3 5 0
W: Easton Young. L: Tucker Hagan. 2B: MW, Tyler Bandiera.
DJ’s Dugout 8, Woodhouse 6
DJ’s (Bellevue West) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Woodhouse (Elkhorn South) and remain unbeaten in the tournament.
Levi Storey walked to open the sixth, then two errors loaded the bases. Cooper Allen tied the game with a sacrifice fly, then a bunt by Connor Schneider and a single by Ryan Delrosario put DJ’s up by two.
“We talked about this today in batting practice that there were going to be momentum changes and we needed to do a good job of handling those,” DJ’s coach Jason Shockey said. “It’s been an up-and-down season, so by no means did we relax when we got that early lead.”
DJ’s led 5-0 until the fourth. Jacob Lewis delivered a three-run double to make it 5-4. Woodhouse then took the lead in the sixth on a two-run double to center field by Sayer Diederich.
DJ’s plays Roof-Tech (Millard West) at 7 p.m. Monday. In elimination games Monday, Hastings Five Points Bank will play KB Building Services (Westside) at 1, while Elkhorn will face Woodhouse at 4.
Woodhouse..........000 042 0 – 6 12 3
DJ’s Dugout..........230 003 x – 8 8 2
W: Caleb Lemon. L: Tyler Schatz. 2B: W, Kaleb Cech, Jacob Lewis, Sayer Diedrich.
OrthoNebraska 9, Union Bank 2
Three runs in both the third and fifth innings allowed OrthoNebraska (Elkhorn) to catch up, then pull away from Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X). Ortho pounded out 14 hits, with Kyler Beekman getting three of those, and Parker Gutschow scored three runs for the host team.
Union Bank.............100 100 0 – 2 7 3
OrthoNebraska........003 132 x – 9 14 3
W: Mitch Kahre. L: Dane Milburn. 2B: ON, Drew Christo.
Hastings Five Points 1, Gretna 0
Joshua Brooks drove in Mike Boeve with a single to center in the top of the first inning for the lone run of the game. Five Points starter Tyson Gatto needed 71 pitches for a two-hitter.
Hastings Five Points........100 000 0 – 1 5 1
Gretna.............................000 000 0 – 0 2 0
W: Tyson Gatto. L: Quinn Mason. 2B: J, Michael Shaw.
