It would be accurate to say the 52’s Patriots strong-armed their way to the American Legion Area A-3 tournament title.

The team from Millard South defeated the DJ’s Dugout West Thunderbirds (Bellevue West) 5-0 Tuesday night in the championship game at Brown Park. The Patriots outscored their opponents 30-2 in four tourney games to advance to the 16-team Class A state tournament.

As the Area runner-up, DJ’s Dugout also qualifies for state.

“All of our pitchers did a great job,” Patriots coach Greg Geary said. “And Jarrett came through for us tonight.”

Right-hander Jarrett Novak gave the 52’s six strong innings against the Thunderbirds. He gave up two hits and no runs while striking out three and walking none.

“He’s a young kid, and we’ve been trying to get him to pound the zone,” Geary said. “He did that and let his defense do the work for him.”

Novak said it helped that he already knew the Patriots would be heading to state despite the outcome.

“That helped me relax a little bit,” he said. “I wanted to challenge the hitters, and my curve was really on point.”

The 52’s took command with a four-run second. Noah Greise had a two-run single, Dylan Guinzy added an RBI groundout and another run scored on an error.

A fifth run came home in the fifth when Drew Wessel reached on an error and scored on a double to left by Andrew Staebell. The Thunderbirds escaped further damage by turning an inning-ending double play.

That was more than enough run support for Novak, who will be a junior in the fall. He retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced and got out of jams in the fifth and the sixth.

The Thunderbirds threatened in the seventh against reliever Staebell but couldn’t score after loading the bases. A flyout and a strikeout ended the game and preserved the shutout, the Patriots’ second straight in the tourney.

DJ’s Dugout coach Jason Shockey said it was a tough game to play after defeating the team from Omaha South one night earlier, a victory that guaranteed the Thunderbirds’ trip to state.

“Last night was an emotional game for us,” he said. “It was huge for us to get to state, and I think there was a big sense of relief when we got that victory.”

Novak said the 52’s wanted to reach the state tournament as the Area champions. The Patriots finished as the runner-up to Omaha Creighton Prep at the state tourney in the spring.

“The way the spring ended has been a big motivator for us this summer,” he said. “We really want to win state.”

The Patriots will compete in the eight-team National Division that begins Saturday in Columbus.

The Thunderbirds advance to play in the eight-team American Division that starts Saturday at Legion Field in Elkhorn.

52’s Patriots................040 010 0—5 7 3

DJ’s Dugout West.........000 000 0—0 3 3

W: Novak. L: Anderson. 2B: 52’s, Staebell, Gilin; DJ’s, Savine.

Seniors

CLASS A

AREA 1

Championship

Woodhouse Storm Post 211 4, C&H Construction Bulldogs Black 3: Jacob Lewis drove in the game-winning run, scored by Sayer Diederich in the top of the eighth inning for Woodhouse Storm Post 211 (Elkhorn South).

AREA 2

Game 1

KB Building Services 10, Papillion Pinnacle Bank 1: KB Building Services (Omaha Westside) scored 10 runs on 14 hits, and Parker Holzworth picked up the win.

Championship

Papillion Pinnacle Bank 3, KB Building Services 1: Caiden Hill drove in the game-winning runs with two outs for Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista).

AREA 3

Championship

52’s Patriots 5, DJ’s Dugout West 0

AREA 4

Championship

Creighton Five Points Bank 5, Roof-Tech 4: Nico Sall and Evan Sanders had two hits and two RBIs for Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep).

AREA 5

Championship

Union Bank 10, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank 1: Aaron Nichols drove in three for Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X).

AREA 6

Championship

Gretna 2, Columbus Cornerstone 0: Zach Wiese picked up the win in the shutout, while Grant Hubka had the save for Gretna.

AREA 7

Game 1

Hastings Five Points 6, Kearney Runza 2: C.J. Remmenga picked up the win for Five Points Bank (Hastings).

Championship

Kearney Runza 11, Hastings Five Points Bank 9: Kearney scored five runs in the fourth inning and three in the sixth.

CLASS B

AREA 1

Championship

Norris Hickman Post 105 11, Syracuse 6

AREA 2

Game 1

Concordia 2, Bennington 1: Damon Kissell earned the win for Concordia, and Concordia forces a second game.

Championship

Bennington 10, Concordia 0: Wyatt Knudsen-Smith picked up the win, and Bennington continues to the state tournament.

AREA 3

Championship

Springfield PrimeTime Sports 8, ETC Knights 5: Sam Kennedy had a three-run double, and Jordan Mathewson had a two-run home run for. PrimeTime Sports (Platteview).

AREA 4

Game 1

Lincoln Lutheran Schwisow Construction 12, Central City 5

Championship

Lincoln Lutheran Schwisow Construction 6, Seward 3: Justin Hilton hit a two-run single in the seventh inning with two outs to lead Schwisow Construction (Lincoln Lutheran).

AREA 5

Championship

Wahoo Post 82 2, Waterloo-Valley 1

AREA 7

Championship

Alliance 13, Gering 0

CLASS C

AREA 1

Game 1

Neligh 10, Hartington 6

Championship

Creighton 11, Neligh 1

AREA 2

Championship

Pender 16, Wisner-Pilger-Howells-Dodge 3

AREA 3

Game 1

Louisville-Weeping Water 5, Yutan 4

Championship

David City 6, Louisville-Weeping Water 2

AREA 4

Championship

Wilber 8, Centennial 1

AREA 5

Game 1

DCB 6, Sutton 0

Championship

DCB 5, PWG 2

AREA 6

Championship

Alma 5, Shelton-Gibbon 3

AREA 7

Game 1

Gordon-Rushville 11, Bridgeport 2

Championship

Gordon-Rushville 13, Bridgeport 0

Juniors

Area 1 at Papillion South

Championship

Papillion Post 32 11, Amerilawn Titans 1, 5 inn.

Area 2 at Seymour Smith

Tuesday

Four Aces Eagles 6, Big Fred’s Mustangs Post 374 5, 9 inn.

Championship

Big Fred’s Mustangs Post 374 10, Four Aces Eagles 0, 5 inn.

Area 3 at Omaha Westside

Championship

KB Building Services 5, The Birds 4, 8 inn.

Area 4 at Ralston

Championship

Woodhouse Storm Navy 5, 52’s Patriots 4

Area 5 at Lincoln

Championship

Carpetland 9, Sandhills Publishing 7

Area 6 at Norfolk

Tuesday

Columbus United Federal CU 7, Grand Island Five Points Bank 3

Championship

Grand Island Five Points Bank 6, Columbus United Federal CU 3

Area 7 at Kearney

Tuesday

Kearney Post 52 11, Hastings-Johnson Imperial Homes 8

Championship

Kearney Post 52 6, Hasting-Johnson Imperial Homes 2

