The team from Lincoln North Star continues to make believers at the Class A American Legion state tournament.

The Anderson Ford Navigators stayed in the winners bracket with an 11-0 win Sunday over OrthoNebraska (Elkhorn) at Omaha Creighton Prep.

The North Star team has won twice despite playing without its coach, who has missed the event because of a preplanned vacation.

“Our guys have a different look in their eyes when they go to the plate,” assistant Rich Bishop said. “We were just happy to be here but now the guys want something more.”

The Navigators led 2-0 before breaking the game open with a nine-run sixth. That inning included a 15-minute rain delay, which didn’t slow the team.

“Obviously, conditions were tough,” Bishop said. “But we got a great pitching performance and tried to stay in the middle of the field with our hitting.”

Justin Lottman, one of nine seniors on the roster, went the distance. He tossed a four-hitter, struck out six and walked none.

“We’re all playing with a lot of confidence,” Lottman said. “I tried to mix up my fastball and off-speed pitches to keep them off balance.” And the Morningside recruit returned to the mound for the bottom of the sixth despite the rain delay.

“My arm still felt good,” Lottman said. “I went down to the bullpen for a little bit and I was ready to go.”

Elkhorn put two runners on base in the bottom of the sixth but Lottman struck out the final two batters to end it. The game was shortened to six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

“Their pitcher threw a great game,” Elkhorn coach Kyle McCright said. “We just had no momentum at the plate.”

Gavyn Leitschuck had three hits, including a ground-rule double leading off the first. He tripled to start the game Saturday night in a first-round win over Papillion-La Vista South.

“Gavyn is the emotional leader of our team,” Bishop said. “He gets the bus rolling.”

The Navigators belted four doubles, including two in the nine-run sixth. Christian Harris had two RBIs in that inning with a double and a bases-loaded walk.

“We all believe,” Lottman said. “We think we can keep it going.”

Anderson Ford (23-16) ... 100 019 — 11 11 1

OrthoNebraska (24-18) ... 000 000 — 0   4  2

W: Lottman. L: Vetock. 2B: AF, Leitschuck, Bailey, Harris, T. Bishop.

Fremont First State Bank 3, Hastings Five Points Bank 2, 8 inn.

Fremont rallied for a run in the bottom of the seventh to tie it and another in the eighth to win it.

The victory keeps Fremont (29-7) in the winners bracket of the double-elimination tourney and drops Hastings (32-12) into the losers bracket.

“It’s a huge win for us,” Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said. “We knew that we were going to have to battle against that team.”

Fremont got a big effort from starter Dillon Dix, who scattered eight hits, struck out two and walked two.

He also was involved in the final play of the game.

Austin Callahan led off the eighth with a double to center, which brought up Dix. He put down a sacrifice bunt, which was fielded by pitcher Josh Brooks, who fired to first.

His throw was a little high and first baseman Leif Spady stretched to catch it. That put him on a collision course with Dix, who ran into the infielder as he crossed the bag.

The ball popped loose, and Callahan never stopped running to score the winning run.

“It was kind of the perfect storm there at first,” Hayden said. “I’m just really proud of the way our guys battled.” Hastings coach Kevin Asher came out to talk with the umpires after the play but the call stood.

Hastings grabbed a 2-0 lead in the fourth on an RBI single by JT Cafferty and a sacrifice fly by Brooks. Fremont got one back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Nick Herink.

The score stayed that way until the seventh.

Pinch-hitter Brody Sintek led off with a walk. Pinch-runner Conner Richmond eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Dawson Glause.

After Hastings was retired in order in the top of the eighth, Fremont won it in the bottom of the inning.

Fremont advanced to play Lincoln North Star in a 7 p.m. winners bracket game Monday.

“They’re a very scrappy team,” Hayden said. “Hopefully we can keep it going.”

Hastings Five Points Bank (32-12) ... 000 200 00 — 2 8 2

Fremont First State Bank (29-7) ...... 000 100 11 — 3 7 0

W: Dix. L: Brooks. 2B: H, Boeve; F, A. Callahan 2.

Woodhouse Ford Storm 3, Amerilawn Titans 0

Ty Beckwith pitched a shutout to lead the team from Elkhorn South. The Storm scored twice in the first inning and tacked on another run in the third to stay alive. The loss ended the season for the Titans (Papillion-La Vista South).

Woodhouse Ford … 201 000 0 — 3 10 0

Amerilawn …......... 000 000 0 — 0   8 2

W: Beckwith. L: Creps.

52s Patriots 2, Five Points Bank 0

AJ Locum threw 6⅔ innings of shutout ball as the team from Millard South staved off elimination. The Patriots scored a run in the fourth and another in the seventh. The host Junior Jays, who didn’t score a run in two tourney games, finished the season 30-13.

52s Patriots .......... 000 100 1 — 2 7 1

Five Points Bank ... 000 000 0 — 0 4 3

W: Locum. L: Wolfe.

Photos: All-Nebraska baseball through the years

Each spring, The World-Herald honors the state's top fourteen baseball players. Here's a look at more than a decade of All-Nebraska first-team baseball selections and how they were portrayed in The World-Herald. 

1 of 16

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription