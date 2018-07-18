The Millard South diamond was a busy place Wednesday at the first “Pro Day” for American Legion players.

It gave athletes from the three Millard high schools who will graduate in 2019 or 2020 an opportunity to show their stuff in front of several college coaches. About 75 players attended the event.

The workout was a joint effort of Millard South’s Greg Geary, Millard North’s Dave Cork and Millard West’s Steve Frey. All three were in attendance to make sure things ran smoothly in the event’s first year.

“We brainstormed the idea and talked to a lot of college coaches about it,” Cork said. “It’s nice that they get a chance to see these players all at the same time.”

There was no cost to the players.

Nebraska, Creighton and UNO were among the schools that sent coaches.

“We’re just trying to get these kids some exposure,” Geary said. “If things work out, hopefully we can do this every year.”

There was one light moment when a throw to second base from a Millard North catcher accidentally nailed a Millard South assistant.

“Hey, we’re not supposed to be rivals today,” someone yelled.

Digging the tournament

A final word about the 96-team Gopher Classic, which was won by the Legion team from Millard West (Roof Tech) on Tuesday.

The tourney in Minneapolis was first played in 1977. Eight teams competed that year.

The event has grown into the largest Legion tournament in the nation, with the teams competing at 16 sites. It’s been run all 41 years by Jim Peck.

“It was a pretty modest beginning for us,” he said. “But we’re proud of what it’s become.”

Peck added that he was impressed by the continuing quality of play from Nebraska teams. This year, three teams — Millard West, Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Skutt — reached the final eight.

“That’s really good,” he said. “And the team that won it (Millard West) really earned it this year.”

The Wildcats rallied from a six-run deficit against the Rapid City (S.D.) Hardhats to win the championship 8-7 on a two-run walk-off home run by Max Anderson.

Getting it done

Some recent top performances from the senior Legion ranks:

Nate Schwanke, Omaha Concordia: Posted his sixth win this  summer against Waverly.

Garrett Kennedy, Roof-Tech (Millard West): Had six RBIs in a victory over Moorhead, Minnesota.

Alex Pavon, DJ’s Dugout East (Bellevue East): Had three RBIs in a win over the PACE Packers.

Hunter Scruggs, Papillion Pinnacle Bank: Homered twice in a win over Five Points Bank White.

Cade Povich, DJ’s Dugout West (Bellevue West): Struck out eight in a win over DJ’s East.

Trey Asher, Hastings Five Points Bank: Earned the victory in one game Saturday and delivered the winning RBI in the other.

Cole Patterson, Millard Sox Black: Had a grand slam in a win over Primetime Sports.

Connor Weis, DiGiorgio’s (Omaha Gross): Had two RBIs and the pitching win against Lincoln Judds.

Jonah Spencer, Four Aces Eagles (Omaha Central): Had three RBIs in a win over Wayne.

Matthew Draper, ETC Knights (Elkhorn Mount Michael): Had four hits in a win over York Cornerstone Bank.

Josh Heser, Medicine Man Pharmacy (Omaha Skutt): Belted a grand slam in a win over Wayzata, Minnesota.

Cole Schumacher, Bennington Post 266: Tossed a two-hitter in a win over Lincoln U-Stop.

