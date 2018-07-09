KEARNEY, Neb. — After many years of discussion, Kearney High will finally have a baseball team next spring if it can raise $250,000 by Sept. 1.
On Monday, the Kearney Public Schools board voted to approve the school's application to be submitted to the Nebraska School Activities Association.
Kearney plans to have a co-op program with Kearney Catholic and play its games at city-owned Memorial Stadium, which up until recently was UNK's home field. UNK dropped baseball after this past season due to budget cuts.
“It was after UNK made their announcement,” Kearney Catholic Principal Terry Torson said of Kearney High reaching out to Kearney Catholic. “That’s when some wheels started turning and thoughts being generated and seeing what the possibilities were.”
If the target of $250,000 is reached by Sept. 1, the two schools and the city will move forward in discussions on what a team at Kearney High will look like.
“I think we were ambitious in our time line. Hopefully the funding takes place,” Kearney Superintendent Kent Edwards said. “If it does, we’re well prepared throughout the fall to make application for the co-op.”
“Everyone comes together and is working for the community,” Torson said. “The city and the efforts they put in and the way they went about it. ... It’s an expense. It’s an expense on schools. ... Ball fields are really expensive."
