To stay in the winners bracket of its American Legion area tournament, the team from Omaha South needed a dominant pitching performance.

Jose Villagomez gave his squad just that.

The Post 331 PACE Packers (South) posted their second straight upset victory Saturday night with a 3-1 win over the DiGiorgio’s Cougars (Omaha Gross) at Brown Park. Villagomez fired a two-hitter.

“He did a great job,’’ Packers coach Gene Felise said. “He was spot-on with all of his pitches and he really went after guys.’’

Villagomez yielded both hits and one run in the first inning before shutting the door. He retired the final 21 batters and walked none.

“The kid came out and threw strikes,’’ Cougars assistant John Imig said. “Hats off to them because they deserved to win.’’

Villagomez said his fastball was his key pitch.

“It was there all night,’’ he said. “Coach told me to keep throwing it.’’

DiGiorgio’s grabbed the early lead when Zach Griger led off with a double and came home on a single by Nolan Lewandowski. He proved to be the final base runner for the Cougars and didn’t advance past first.

PACE tied the game in the fourth when Michael DeLeon came home on a double-play grounder. The Packers went ahead to stay in the sixth on RBI singles by Ivan Olague and Villagomez.

The victory kept the Packers — seeded fifth in the six-team A-3 tournament — in the winners bracket. They started the double-elimination tourney Friday night with a win over second-seeded DJ’s Dugout West (Bellevue West) before knocking off the fourth-seeded Cougars.

“To be 2-0 so far is pretty exciting,’’ Felise said. “It’s something that hasn’t been done in a while.’’

The biggest test awaits Sunday night when PACE plays the top-seeded 52’s Patriots (Millard South). Coach Greg Geary’s squad eliminated DJ’s Dugout East (Bellevue East) with a 4-1 win earlier Saturday.

“It will be a challenge for us,’’ Felise said. “We just need to come out and play our game.’’

PACE Post........331 000 102 0—3 5 0

DiGiorgios.........100 000 0—1 2 2

W: Villagomez. L: Lewandowski. 2B: P, Tlatenchi; D, Griger.

SENIORS

CLASS A

Area 1

C&H Construction Black 3, Amerilawn Titans 0: Alex Wize threw the one-hitter, and Josh Dickey had two hits and an RBI for C&H (Omaha Burke).

Dave’s Auto Repair 12, SOS Heating and Cooling Post 373 2: Dylan Kroeger tossed a complete game, and Tyler Chavis had three hits for Dave’s Auto Repair (Omaha Northwest).

Area 2

Creighton Prep Five Points Bank White 11, Big Fred’s 7: Austin Lewandowski led on the mound for Five Points Bank (Creighton Prep).

KB Building Services 18, Millard Sox Gold 0: Marty Lenhart homered, and Declain Cain and Tyson Guzman doubled for KB Building Services (Omaha Westside).

Papio Pinnacle Bank 6, Four Aces 3: Zach Colbert earned the win, and Hunter Scruggs drove in three for Papio.

Area 3

52’s Patriots 4, DJ’s Dugout East 1: Andrew Staebell picked up the save, had two hits and drove in one for 52’s Patriots (Millard South).

DJ’s Dugout West 10, Pyramid Roofing Vikings 2: Caden Eby earned the win, striking out nine. Caleb Lemon had three hits. Levi Storey, Noah Hammond and Jack Sullivan had two hits.

Area 4

Creighton Prep Five Points Bank 6, C&H Construction Silver 1: Owen Richter homered and drove in three for Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep).

Millard Sox Black 3, Wolfe Electric 1: Tristen Petersen struck out seven, and Jordan Reier was 3-for-3 for Millard Sox Black.

Roof-Tech 7, OrthoNebraska Post 211 1: Peyton Wendell tossed a complete game, and Tyler Bandiera had doubled and drove in one for Roof-Tech (Millard West).

Area 5

Sampson Construction 4, Empire Netting and Fence 3: Bobby Mercier led on the plate, striking out 10 for Sampson Construction (Lincoln High).

U Stop Spartans 9, Lincoln Anderson Ford 8: Ryan Boothe hit a two-run triple, while Bradon Sellon added a two-run double to lead the U Stop Spartans (Lincoln East).

Area 6

Grand Island Dinsdale 10, South Sioux City Post 307 0: Ryan Williams tossed the two-hitter, and Nick LeDuc drove in two for Grand Island Dinsdale.

Gretna Post 216 15, Columbus Cornerstone 1: Cade Hermann threw a three-hitter and drove in four for Gretna.

Norfolk NUCOR 7, Fremont High First State Bank 6: Jaden Driscoll earned the win, and Brandon Ellenwood picked up the save for Norfolk NUCOR (Norfolk).

Area 7

Lexington Pinnacle Bank 5, North Platte First Nationals: Daniel Kuefner earned the win for Pinnacle Bank (Lexington).

CLASS B

Area 1

Norris Hickman 13, Auburn 5: Joel Benes and Joe Osborn both homered for Norris Hickman.

Area 2

Springfield PrimeTime Sports 13, Ashland Bluejays 0: Cade Lynam had two hits and three RBIs, and Caden Johnson struck out 11 for Springs PrimeTime Sports (Platteview).

Area 3

Concordia 6, Blair 4: Noah Jones earned the win Concordia.

Fort Calhoun 15, Plattsmouth 8: Fort Calhoun scored 15 runs on 11 hits, and Brennan Clausen earned the win.

Mainelli Mechanical 11, Plattsmouth 1: Creighton Silvain tossed a one-hitter, and Alex Rodgers went 3-for-3 and scored three runs for Mainelli Mechanical (Omaha Roncalli).

Bennington 6, Mainelli Mechanical 1: Kyler Essink homered for Bennington.

Area 4

Lincoln Parkview 5, Aurora 3: Colton Dineen led on the mound and hit a two-run single for Lincoln Parkview.

Seward 10, Lincoln Lutheran 3: Caleb Mohnike earned the win for Seward.

CLASS C

Area 3

David City 7, Albion 6: Matt Nadrchal earned the win for David City.

Juniors

Woodhouse Storm Post 211 14, Carpenter Dental 3

52’s Patriots 11, Medicine Man Pharmacy 1

