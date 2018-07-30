COLUMBUS, Neb. — The key moment in C&H Construction’s 4-2 victory over Pinnacle Bank on Monday night happened in the sixth inning.

And reliever Joe Yakopec was ready for it.

He entered the American Legion Class A state tournament game with the bases loaded and nobody out as his team fought to hold its two-run lead. Yakopec responded by striking out the side to help preserve the victory for the team from Omaha Burke.

“I love going into those situations,” he said. “I just felt like it was my time.”

Yakopec fanned Cam Fox, Treyton Randall and Will Watkins to leave three runners stranded. On the final two strikeouts, he broke off curveballs on 3-2 counts as both batters took called third strikes.

“I’ll take credit for calling those pitches,” Bulldogs coach Scott Hodges said. “But if they hadn’t worked, I might not.”

C&H wasn’t out of the woods yet. After Yakopec retired the first two batters in the seventh, Cam Frederick walked and Luke Sartori singled for Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest).

Reliever Zach Munson then came on to pitch and walked Cade Moeller to load the bases once again. That brought up Matt Perez, who had belted a two-run homer in the fourth inning.

Munson responded by getting Perez to pop out to short to end the game.

“Our guys are grinders,” Hodges said. “They have a disregard for negative situations, and tonight we had some that were about as adverse as you can get.”

Starter Connor McElderry gave Hodges another quality start, giving up two runs in five innings. In three tourney victories, C&H has surrendered just three runs.

The hitting stars for the Bulldogs were Noah Olson and Josh Dickey, who each had two RBIs. Tyler Cate had three hits and scored twice.

“To work hard for four years for something like this is really something,” Dickey said. “And to win this game is huge because now we control our own destiny.”

Pinnacle Bank, which suffered its first tourney loss, will play the 52’s Patriots (Millard South) in a 4 p.m. elimination game Tuesday. C&H will play Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) at 7 p.m.

If there are three teams left in the tournament after Tuesday night, C&H will get the automatic berth in the 8 p.m. championship game Wednesday.

If C&H defeats Five Points Bank on Tuesday night, it would need to lose twice Wednesday night to be denied the National Division title.

“We were at this point last year and it all sort of fell apart for us,” Hodges said. “We’ve got 11 seniors on the team who want to finish this thing off.”

Pinnacle Bank (25-15)...........000 200 0—2 3 0

C&H Construction (36-9).......200 020 x—4 9 0

W: McElderry. L: Hain. S: Munson. 2B: CH, Olson, Dickey, Jackson. HR: PB, Perez.

52's Patriots 5, Grand Island Home Federal 4

Kyle Perry scored on a wild pitch as the team from Millard South staved off elimination.

Grand Island led 4-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, but the Patriots scored three to tie it. Drew Wessel had an RBI groundout, and Drew Gilin drove in a pair with a two-out single up the middle to make it 4-4.

“I tried to get a pitch I could hit,” Gilin said. “We’ve all been struggling at the plate this tournament, so it’s been a battle.”

After a scoreless eighth, the Patriots escaped a jam in the ninth by turning a 4-6-3 double play.

Grand Island reliever Ryan Melvin struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the inning before Perry singled. Two walks moved him over, and he raced home on the wild pitch with Andrew Staebell standing at the plate.

“I didn’t pick up the ball right away,” Perry said. “I felt like I was running in quicksand down the line, but I finally made it home.”

Patriots coach Greg Geary credited his team, which had just one hit entering the seventh inning, for playing hard to the end.

“Their starter (Noah Halsey) kept us off balance all game,” he said. “But it was a great job by our guys, and we live to see another day.”

Grand Island Home Federal (28-17)..............200 020 000—4 4 0

52s Patriots (37-12)......................................000 100 301—5 4 1

W: Staebell. L: Melvin.

Five Points Bank 8, Kearney Runza 3

Max Mandel allowed three hits over six innings to pick up the victory and keep the team from Creighton Prep alive.

Leadoff batter Cam Blossom reached base four times and had a pair of RBIs. He had a run-scoring single in the second when Five Points grabbed a 2-0 lead.

After Kearney closed to 4-3 in the fourth, Blossom had another RBI in the fifth as Five Points extended its lead. Coach Pat Mooney’s squad broke the game open with a three-run sixth with the help of RBIs from Nate Witkowski and Graham Lorenz.

PJ Loucks came on to pitch the seventh for Five Points, which moved to 41-16.

“Max was tough on the mound,” Mooney said. “He stumbled a little bit one inning, but he gutted it out.”

Kearney finishes 36-12.

“Prep exposes your weaknesses,” Kearney assistant coach Chris Pocock said. “They had their running game going today, and that paid off for them.”

Five Points Bank (41-16)............021 113 0—8 11 1

Kearney Runza (36-12)..............010 200 0—3 4 4

W: Mandel. L: Thurston. 2B: FPB, Lorenz, Laney; KR, Knipping.

CLASS B

Bennington 11, Schwisow Construction 0: Bennington scored eight runs in the second inning, and Colton Smith earned the win for Bennington.

Springfield Prime Time Sports 7, Hickman 2: Ryan Roesler was the winning pitcher for Springfield Prime Time Sports (Platteview), which scored four runs in the second inning to grab the lead for good.

Wahoo State Bank 3, McCook 1: Nolan Sabatka picked up the win for Wahoo State Bank (Wahoo).

CLASS C

DCB 9, Creighton 7

Wilber 4, Gordon-Rushville 0

David City 2, Pender 1

JUNIORS

CLASS A

KB Building Services 12, C&H Construction 8, 10 inn.

Kearney Post 52 10, Lincoln Southeast Vermeer Highplains 2

Woodhouse Storm 6, Papillion-La Vista Post 32 5

