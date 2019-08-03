Gretna Post 211 stayed alive Saturday in the American Legion Class A state tournament final series with a 7-4 win over Fremont First State Bank.
The victory tied the best-of-three series 1-1 and forced a deciding third game later Saturday.
Joe Weis pitched six innings, allowing two runs and five hits, to pick up the victory. Reliever Evan Beran came on to pitch the seventh.
Nebraska recruit Quinn Mason added a two-run homer for the host Dragons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.