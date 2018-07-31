Roof Tech clean-up hitter Jackson Wright left no one stranded at third base Tuesday night to lead the Millard West team to a berth in Wednesday’s Class A American Legion American Division state tournament championship game.
Wright launched three sacrifice flies — two to right field and one to center — as Roof Tech eliminated Hastings Five Points Bank 4-1 at Frerichs Legion Field in Elkhorn.
A seven-run sixth inning powered OrthoNebraska (Elkhorn) to an 8-3 victory over DJ’s Dugout West (Bellevue West) in Tuesday’s elimination game. The big blast was a grand slam to right field by Ortho’s Drew Christo that extended the lead from one run to five.
OrthoNebraska (24-24) will play 41-8 Roof Tech in the 5 p.m. championship game. If OrthoNebraska wins that game, a second game would be played 30 minutes later as Roof Tech is 4-0 in the double-elimination tournament.
The American Division champion will host the winner of the National Division tournament at a time to be determined Saturday.
Roof Tech scored its first run in the bottom of the first inning after Five Points left the bases loaded in the top of the inning. Back-to-back singles to left field by Brenden Tauber and Paul Hinton got things started, and both runners moved up a base on an infield groundout.
Wright’s first sac fly allowed Tauber to race home from third to give Roof Tech a 1-0 lead.
Five Points tied the game in the top of the second thanks to a pair of two-out singles. Tyson Bonham had an infield single to the right side, then stole second base. Following a walk to Connor Laux, Trey Asher hit a hard ground ball up the middle to drive in Bonham and tie the game 1-1.
Roof Tech took the lead for good in the bottom of the third. Hinton led off with a double to left field, then advanced to third on a sacrifice fly by Max Anderson. That’s when Wright clubbed a 1-1 pitch to center field to score Hinton for the 2-1 lead.
“They’ve done a good job when we’ve needed a run or to move a guy up a base,” Frey said. “They do a nice job of waiting for a good pitch and driving it.”
Hastings nearly regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning. With runners at second and third and two outs, Dylan Glaser sent a hard shot to right-center field.
Tauber sprinted toward the ball from center field and went into a full dive to snag the ball just before it hit the ground. That re-energized the Wildcats, who scored twice in the bottom of the inning.
“That’s one of the best plays I’ve ever seen him make, and he’s made a lot of them,” Frey said. “That was a full-on dive.”
Hastings Five Points Bank (41-8)......010 000 0—1 8 2
W: Caleb Riedel. L: Trey Asher. 2B: H, Mike Boeve; RT, Tyler Bandiera, Paul Hinton.
OrthoNebraska 8, DJ’s Dugout West 3
Christo’s grand slam in the sixth inning capped Ortho’s comeback from a 3-1 deficit. Ortho sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the sixth, and it all started with walks to Kyler Beekman and Kyler Randazzo.
Trenton Smith followed with a bunt single to load the bases before a single by Malakai Vetock brought home Beekman to pull Ortho within 3-2. A bases-loaded walk to Nathan Wickham scored Randazzo to tie the game.
Ortho then lined into a double play, but a walk to Parker Gutschow reloaded the bases for Christo’s blast.
DJ’s opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the second. Matt Koenigsman was hit by a pitch from Beekman, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a double to center field by Eric Anderson.
After a sacrifice by Ryan DelRosario moved him to third, Anderson scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Micah Savine.
Ortho scored its first run in the top of the fourth inning when Aiden Young led off with a triple to right field and scored on a double to right by Gutschow.
OrthoNebraska.........000 107 0—8 9 1
DJ’s Dugout West......020 010 0—3 6 1
W: Eli King. L: Jack Sullivan. 2B: O, Mitch Kahre, Parker Gutschow; DJ, Eric Anderson. 3B: O, Aiden Young. HR: Drew Christo.
Front row (from left), Bobby Lackovic, Omaha Skutt; Bryant Cotton, Omaha Central; Shaun Hoover, Millard West; Sam Murphy, Omaha Westside; Marcus Palimenio, Omaha Westside; Mark Waldron, Omaha Creighton Prep. Back row, Charlie Shaver, Elkhorn; Ian Dike, Lincoln Southwest; Kent Urban, Lincoln Northeast; Danny Hunter, Papillion-La Vista; Casey Hauptman, Millard South; Wyatt Kirwan, Omaha Westside; Pat Krebs, Omaha Creighton Prep. Not pictured, Brandon Kirsch, Papillion-La Vista South.
Standing (left to right, clockwise), John Reiss, Papillion-La Vista; Mark Waldron, Omaha Creighton Prep; Casey Hauptman, Millard South; David Hulsebus, Millard West; Ben Kline, Omaha Central; Kent Urban, Lincoln Northeast; Ty Kildow, Millard South; Kash Kalkowski, Grand Island; Jonas Dufek, Millard West; and Matt Freeman, Elkhorn. Sitting (left to right, clockwise) are Zach Willand, Papillion-La Vista South; Travis Parker, Lincoln Northeast; Drew Daubman, Omaha Westside; and Taylor Weisbeck, Papillion-La Vista.
First row, from left: Millard West's Steve Jensen, Omaha Gross' Brandon Winkelmann, Millard South's Ty Kildow, Grand Island's Kash Kalkowski, Millard North's Brett Koehn, Millard North's Blake Brisson and Lincoln North Star's Jake Benne. Second Row, from left: Ralston's Derek Landis, Omaha Creighton Prep's Derek Nelson, Omaha Creighton Prep's Joe Holtmeyer, Omaha Creighton Prep's Zane Hinkel, Papillion-La Vista South's Kendall Wehrle, Lincoln Southeast's Jake Kuebler and Lincoln Southeast's Josh Scheffert.
Back row from left, are Millard West's Brandon Bass, Millard West's Tyler Niederklein, Omaha Westside's Chris Williams, Columbus' Kurt Farmer, Lincoln Southeast's Josh Scheffert, Lincoln Southwest's Adam Peters, and Omaha Bryan's Aaron Beil. Front row from left are Creighton Prep's Mike Pritchard, Omaha Creighton Prep's Ryan Briggs, Nebraska City's Logan Ehlers, Omaha Westside's Jory Goldstrom, Millard South's Ty Kildow, Omaha Northwest's Kyle Kinman, and Papillion-La Vista South's Brian Donohoe.
Kneeling, left to right: Reed Svoboda, Lincoln Northeast; Kyle Kruger, Millard West; Mike Siwa, Om. Burke; Albert Johnson, Papillion-La Vista South; Cody Kottich, Om. Bryan; Brett Bass, Millard West. Standing left to right: Logan Ehlers, Nebraska City; Mike Pritchard, Om. Creighton Prep; A.J. Ladwig, Millard West; Caleb Palensky, Papillion-La Vista South; John Sorensen, Papillion-La Vista; Brad McKewon, Millard South; Joey Jones, Papillion-La Vista; Paul Rosales, Om. Gross.
From left top row: Justin Paul, Papillion-La Vista South, Albert Johnson, Papillion-La Vista South, Kyle Kubat, Om. Creighton Prep, Nate Griep, Millard West, Tanner Lubach, Lincoln Southwest, A.J. Ladwig, Millard West, Tyler Lane, Papillion-La Vista South, Casey Gillaspie, Millard North, Adam Morey, Millard West. Bottom row from left: Blake Headley, Millard South, Taylor Doggett, Lincoln Southeast and Quentin Urban, Millard South.
Back row, left to right: Jordan Schroer, Lincoln Northeast; Taylor Elman, Omaha Creighton Prep; Nate Griep, Millard West; Casey Sayles, Omaha North. Second row: Matt Warren, Omaha Skutt; Brayden Young, Lincoln Southwest; Marcus Ethen, Millard West. Third row: Danny Regan, Millard South; Kevin Connolly, Omaha Creighton Prep; Jack Wilson, Millard North; Jake Placzek, Papillion-La Vista. Front row: Austin Groth, South Sioux City; Danny Suiter, Lincoln Southwest; Colby McPike, Lincoln Northeast.
Front row, from left: Papillion-La Vista South's Josh Kiger; Millard West's Ryan Merrill; Millard South's Jake Huscroft; Lincoln North Star's Tyler Coufal; Wahoo's Quinn McGill; Omaha North's Brendan Jensen; Omaha Creighton Prep's Jeff Albrecht. Back row, from left: Omaha Westside's Mike Waldron; Norris' Jakson Reetz; Lincoln East's Jake Hohensee; Waverly's Sam Tewes; Lincoln Southwest's Brayden Young; Norris' Byron Hood; Omaha Westside's Jake Meyers.
From left, Seward’s Ben Klenke, Papillion-La Vista’s Jack Kalina, Papillion-La Vista South’s Grant Suponchick, Papillion-La Vista’s Grant Van Scoy, Lincoln Pius X’s Michael Helman, Omaha Westside’s Matt Waldron, Southwest’s Logan Foster, Omaha Westside’s Mike Waldron, Millard West’s Cole Stobbe, Omaha Westside’s Alex Nielsen, Millard North’s Bryce Rogokos, Elkhorn’s Drew Smith and Millard South’s Nate Mallott.
Each spring, The World-Herald honors the state's top fourteen baseball players. Here's a look at more than a decade of All-Nebraska first-team baseball selections and how they were portrayed in The World-Herald.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Back row (left to right): Brett Vosik, Creighton Prep; Cole Stobbe, Millard West; Brandon Bena, Creighton Prep; Spencer Lear, Millard West; Zach Argo, Norris; Joey Machado, Creighton Prep; Nick Nelsen, Blair. Front row: Calvin Rudolph, Millard South; Wyatt Divis, Lincoln Northeast; Jacob Uhing, Elkhorn; Logan Foster, Lincoln Southwest; Jonah Ulane, Millard South; Mojo Hagge, Omaha Skutt; Drew Smith, Elkhorn.
