Roof Tech clean-up hitter Jackson Wright left no one stranded at third base Tuesday night to lead the Millard West team to a berth in Wednesday’s Class A American Legion American Division state tournament championship game.

Wright launched three sacrifice flies — two to right field and one to center — as Roof Tech eliminated Hastings Five Points Bank 4-1 at Frerichs Legion Field in Elkhorn.

A seven-run sixth inning powered OrthoNebraska (Elkhorn) to an 8-3 victory over DJ’s Dugout West (Bellevue West) in Tuesday’s elimination game. The big blast was a grand slam to right field by Ortho’s Drew Christo that extended the lead from one run to five.

OrthoNebraska (24-24) will play 41-8 Roof Tech in the 5 p.m. championship game. If OrthoNebraska wins that game, a second game would be played 30 minutes  later as Roof Tech is 4-0 in the double-elimination tournament.

The American Division champion will host the winner of the National Division tournament at a time to be determined Saturday.

Roof Tech scored its first run in the bottom of the first inning after Five Points left the bases loaded in the top of the inning. Back-to-back singles to left field by Brenden Tauber and Paul Hinton got things started, and both runners moved up a base on an infield groundout.

Wright’s first sac fly allowed Tauber to race home from third to give Roof Tech a 1-0 lead.

Five Points tied the game in the top of the second thanks to a pair of two-out singles. Tyson Bonham had an infield single to the right side, then stole second base. Following a walk to Connor Laux, Trey Asher hit a hard ground ball up the middle to drive in Bonham and tie the game 1-1.

Roof Tech took the lead for good in the bottom of the third. Hinton led off with a double to left field, then advanced to third on a sacrifice fly by Max Anderson. That’s when Wright clubbed a 1-1 pitch to center field to score Hinton for the 2-1 lead.

“They’ve done a good job when we’ve needed a run or to move a guy up a base,” Frey said. “They do a nice job of waiting for a good pitch and driving it.”

Hastings nearly regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning. With runners at second and third and two outs, Dylan Glaser sent a hard shot to right-center field.

Tauber sprinted toward the ball from center field and went into a full dive to snag the ball just before it hit the ground. That re-energized the Wildcats, who scored twice in the bottom of the inning.

“That’s one of the best plays I’ve ever seen him make, and he’s made a lot of them,” Frey said. “That was a full-on dive.”

Hastings Five Points Bank (41-8)......010 000 0—1 8 2

Roof Tech (41-8)............................101 020 x—4 6 1

W: Caleb Riedel. L: Trey Asher. 2B: H, Mike Boeve; RT, Tyler Bandiera, Paul Hinton.

OrthoNebraska 8, DJ’s Dugout West 3

Christo’s grand slam in the sixth inning capped Ortho’s comeback from a 3-1 deficit. Ortho sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the sixth, and it all started with walks to Kyler Beekman and Kyler Randazzo.

Trenton Smith followed with a bunt single to load the bases before a single by Malakai Vetock brought home Beekman to pull Ortho within 3-2. A bases-loaded walk to Nathan Wickham scored Randazzo to tie the game.

Ortho then lined into a double play, but a walk to Parker Gutschow reloaded the bases for Christo’s blast.

DJ’s opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the second. Matt Koenigsman was hit by a pitch from Beekman, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a double to center field by Eric Anderson.

After a sacrifice by Ryan DelRosario moved him to third, Anderson scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Micah Savine.

Ortho scored its first run in the top of the fourth inning when Aiden Young led off with a triple to right field and scored on a double to right by Gutschow.

OrthoNebraska.........000 107 0—8 9 1

DJ’s Dugout West......020 010 0—3 6 1

W: Eli King. L: Jack Sullivan. 2B: O, Mitch Kahre, Parker Gutschow; DJ, Eric Anderson. 3B: O, Aiden Young. HR: Drew Christo.

