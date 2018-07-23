A healthy Hunter Waugh proved to be just the right prescription Monday night against Medicine Man Pharmacy.
Waugh tossed a two-hitter to lead C&H Construction (Omaha Burke) to a 1-0 victory over host Medicine Man (Omaha Skutt) at the American Legion A-1 area tournament. The win lifts the Bulldogs into the area final at 5 p.m. Tuesday against the Woodhouse (Elkhorn South) Storm.
“He was hitting all parts of the zone against us,” Medicine Man coach Tim Lackovic said. “Sometimes, you just have to tip your cap.”
Waugh, who went 9-1 during the spring to earn first-team All-Nebraska honors, has been slowed this summer by a shoulder injury. He was sidelined for five weeks and was making just his second start since the end of rehab.
“My shoulder feels great right now,” he said. “I feel a lot stronger.”
C&H Construction scored its only run in the third when No. 9 batter Connor McElderry drew a leadoff walk and raced to third after an errant pickoff attempt. He scored on an infield single by Jack Lortz.
That run proved huge as Waugh continued to deal, allowing just one base runner over the first four innings. C&H had several scoring opportunities, but Medicine Man starter Josh Olson continually worked out of trouble to keep the score 1-0.
Medicine Man got its only hit when Colton Sudbeck delivered an infield single leading off the fifth. Like McElderry, he advanced to third on a wild pickoff throw by the pitcher.
“That really irked me,” Waugh said. “I told myself that I had to get out of it for my team.”
With a runner at third and none out, Medicine Man couldn’t get him home. A comebacker to the mound, a fly out to shallow left and a strikeout ended the inning.
Medicine Man had another chance to get it tied in the sixth, but a base-running gaffe proved costly. A sacrifice advanced a runner to second with one out, but the runner rounded the base too far and C&H threw behind him for a 3-6 putout.
C&H made one more defensive play in the seventh to help preserve the victory.
With one out, Trevor Stevens singled off the glove of diving left fielder Josh Dickey. But Dickey scrambled to his feet and fired to second, narrowly getting Stevens for the second out.
“Josh has a nice arm,” Bulldogs coach Scott Hodges said. “To make a throw like that was really big, and so was the tag.”
Waugh then finished off his win, getting Sudbeck to ground out.
Hodges said a loss the night before against the team from Elkhorn South helped inspire his squad.
“The players were really upset about what happened last night,” the coach said. “They came out tonight with a vastly different demeanor.”
Hodges added that it’s nice to have his ace — nicknamed “Donk” — back on the mound.
“Hunter had his Donk demeanor tonight,” the coach said. “He told me there was no way I was taking him out of this game.”
Since both the area tournament champion and runner-up qualify for state, Monday’s victory will boost C&H into next week’s 16-team event. But Hodges said his team wants to head to the tourney as the A-1 champ.
“We’ll get another chance against Elkhorn South,” he said. “I know the guys are excited about that.”
Front row (from left), Bobby Lackovic, Omaha Skutt; Bryant Cotton, Omaha Central; Shaun Hoover, Millard West; Sam Murphy, Omaha Westside; Marcus Palimenio, Omaha Westside; Mark Waldron, Omaha Creighton Prep. Back row, Charlie Shaver, Elkhorn; Ian Dike, Lincoln Southwest; Kent Urban, Lincoln Northeast; Danny Hunter, Papillion-La Vista; Casey Hauptman, Millard South; Wyatt Kirwan, Omaha Westside; Pat Krebs, Omaha Creighton Prep. Not pictured, Brandon Kirsch, Papillion-La Vista South.
Standing (left to right, clockwise), John Reiss, Papillion-La Vista; Mark Waldron, Omaha Creighton Prep; Casey Hauptman, Millard South; David Hulsebus, Millard West; Ben Kline, Omaha Central; Kent Urban, Lincoln Northeast; Ty Kildow, Millard South; Kash Kalkowski, Grand Island; Jonas Dufek, Millard West; and Matt Freeman, Elkhorn. Sitting (left to right, clockwise) are Zach Willand, Papillion-La Vista South; Travis Parker, Lincoln Northeast; Drew Daubman, Omaha Westside; and Taylor Weisbeck, Papillion-La Vista.
First row, from left: Millard West's Steve Jensen, Omaha Gross' Brandon Winkelmann, Millard South's Ty Kildow, Grand Island's Kash Kalkowski, Millard North's Brett Koehn, Millard North's Blake Brisson and Lincoln North Star's Jake Benne. Second Row, from left: Ralston's Derek Landis, Omaha Creighton Prep's Derek Nelson, Omaha Creighton Prep's Joe Holtmeyer, Omaha Creighton Prep's Zane Hinkel, Papillion-La Vista South's Kendall Wehrle, Lincoln Southeast's Jake Kuebler and Lincoln Southeast's Josh Scheffert.
Back row from left, are Millard West's Brandon Bass, Millard West's Tyler Niederklein, Omaha Westside's Chris Williams, Columbus' Kurt Farmer, Lincoln Southeast's Josh Scheffert, Lincoln Southwest's Adam Peters, and Omaha Bryan's Aaron Beil. Front row from left are Creighton Prep's Mike Pritchard, Omaha Creighton Prep's Ryan Briggs, Nebraska City's Logan Ehlers, Omaha Westside's Jory Goldstrom, Millard South's Ty Kildow, Omaha Northwest's Kyle Kinman, and Papillion-La Vista South's Brian Donohoe.
Kneeling, left to right: Reed Svoboda, Lincoln Northeast; Kyle Kruger, Millard West; Mike Siwa, Om. Burke; Albert Johnson, Papillion-La Vista South; Cody Kottich, Om. Bryan; Brett Bass, Millard West. Standing left to right: Logan Ehlers, Nebraska City; Mike Pritchard, Om. Creighton Prep; A.J. Ladwig, Millard West; Caleb Palensky, Papillion-La Vista South; John Sorensen, Papillion-La Vista; Brad McKewon, Millard South; Joey Jones, Papillion-La Vista; Paul Rosales, Om. Gross.
From left top row: Justin Paul, Papillion-La Vista South, Albert Johnson, Papillion-La Vista South, Kyle Kubat, Om. Creighton Prep, Nate Griep, Millard West, Tanner Lubach, Lincoln Southwest, A.J. Ladwig, Millard West, Tyler Lane, Papillion-La Vista South, Casey Gillaspie, Millard North, Adam Morey, Millard West. Bottom row from left: Blake Headley, Millard South, Taylor Doggett, Lincoln Southeast and Quentin Urban, Millard South.
Back row, left to right: Jordan Schroer, Lincoln Northeast; Taylor Elman, Omaha Creighton Prep; Nate Griep, Millard West; Casey Sayles, Omaha North. Second row: Matt Warren, Omaha Skutt; Brayden Young, Lincoln Southwest; Marcus Ethen, Millard West. Third row: Danny Regan, Millard South; Kevin Connolly, Omaha Creighton Prep; Jack Wilson, Millard North; Jake Placzek, Papillion-La Vista. Front row: Austin Groth, South Sioux City; Danny Suiter, Lincoln Southwest; Colby McPike, Lincoln Northeast.
Front row, from left: Papillion-La Vista South's Josh Kiger; Millard West's Ryan Merrill; Millard South's Jake Huscroft; Lincoln North Star's Tyler Coufal; Wahoo's Quinn McGill; Omaha North's Brendan Jensen; Omaha Creighton Prep's Jeff Albrecht. Back row, from left: Omaha Westside's Mike Waldron; Norris' Jakson Reetz; Lincoln East's Jake Hohensee; Waverly's Sam Tewes; Lincoln Southwest's Brayden Young; Norris' Byron Hood; Omaha Westside's Jake Meyers.
From left, Seward’s Ben Klenke, Papillion-La Vista’s Jack Kalina, Papillion-La Vista South’s Grant Suponchick, Papillion-La Vista’s Grant Van Scoy, Lincoln Pius X’s Michael Helman, Omaha Westside’s Matt Waldron, Southwest’s Logan Foster, Omaha Westside’s Mike Waldron, Millard West’s Cole Stobbe, Omaha Westside’s Alex Nielsen, Millard North’s Bryce Rogokos, Elkhorn’s Drew Smith and Millard South’s Nate Mallott.
Each spring, The World-Herald honors the state's top fourteen baseball players. Here's a look at more than a decade of All-Nebraska first-team baseball selections and how they were portrayed in The World-Herald.
Front row (from left), Bobby Lackovic, Omaha Skutt; Bryant Cotton, Omaha Central; Shaun Hoover, Millard West; Sam Murphy, Omaha Westside; Marcus Palimenio, Omaha Westside; Mark Waldron, Omaha Creighton Prep. Back row, Charlie Shaver, Elkhorn; Ian Dike, Lincoln Southwest; Kent Urban, Lincoln Northeast; Danny Hunter, Papillion-La Vista; Casey Hauptman, Millard South; Wyatt Kirwan, Omaha Westside; Pat Krebs, Omaha Creighton Prep. Not pictured, Brandon Kirsch, Papillion-La Vista South.
Standing (left to right, clockwise), John Reiss, Papillion-La Vista; Mark Waldron, Omaha Creighton Prep; Casey Hauptman, Millard South; David Hulsebus, Millard West; Ben Kline, Omaha Central; Kent Urban, Lincoln Northeast; Ty Kildow, Millard South; Kash Kalkowski, Grand Island; Jonas Dufek, Millard West; and Matt Freeman, Elkhorn. Sitting (left to right, clockwise) are Zach Willand, Papillion-La Vista South; Travis Parker, Lincoln Northeast; Drew Daubman, Omaha Westside; and Taylor Weisbeck, Papillion-La Vista.
First row, from left: Millard West's Steve Jensen, Omaha Gross' Brandon Winkelmann, Millard South's Ty Kildow, Grand Island's Kash Kalkowski, Millard North's Brett Koehn, Millard North's Blake Brisson and Lincoln North Star's Jake Benne. Second Row, from left: Ralston's Derek Landis, Omaha Creighton Prep's Derek Nelson, Omaha Creighton Prep's Joe Holtmeyer, Omaha Creighton Prep's Zane Hinkel, Papillion-La Vista South's Kendall Wehrle, Lincoln Southeast's Jake Kuebler and Lincoln Southeast's Josh Scheffert.
Back row from left, are Millard West's Brandon Bass, Millard West's Tyler Niederklein, Omaha Westside's Chris Williams, Columbus' Kurt Farmer, Lincoln Southeast's Josh Scheffert, Lincoln Southwest's Adam Peters, and Omaha Bryan's Aaron Beil. Front row from left are Creighton Prep's Mike Pritchard, Omaha Creighton Prep's Ryan Briggs, Nebraska City's Logan Ehlers, Omaha Westside's Jory Goldstrom, Millard South's Ty Kildow, Omaha Northwest's Kyle Kinman, and Papillion-La Vista South's Brian Donohoe.
Kneeling, left to right: Reed Svoboda, Lincoln Northeast; Kyle Kruger, Millard West; Mike Siwa, Om. Burke; Albert Johnson, Papillion-La Vista South; Cody Kottich, Om. Bryan; Brett Bass, Millard West. Standing left to right: Logan Ehlers, Nebraska City; Mike Pritchard, Om. Creighton Prep; A.J. Ladwig, Millard West; Caleb Palensky, Papillion-La Vista South; John Sorensen, Papillion-La Vista; Brad McKewon, Millard South; Joey Jones, Papillion-La Vista; Paul Rosales, Om. Gross.
From left top row: Justin Paul, Papillion-La Vista South, Albert Johnson, Papillion-La Vista South, Kyle Kubat, Om. Creighton Prep, Nate Griep, Millard West, Tanner Lubach, Lincoln Southwest, A.J. Ladwig, Millard West, Tyler Lane, Papillion-La Vista South, Casey Gillaspie, Millard North, Adam Morey, Millard West. Bottom row from left: Blake Headley, Millard South, Taylor Doggett, Lincoln Southeast and Quentin Urban, Millard South.
Back row, left to right: Jordan Schroer, Lincoln Northeast; Taylor Elman, Omaha Creighton Prep; Nate Griep, Millard West; Casey Sayles, Omaha North. Second row: Matt Warren, Omaha Skutt; Brayden Young, Lincoln Southwest; Marcus Ethen, Millard West. Third row: Danny Regan, Millard South; Kevin Connolly, Omaha Creighton Prep; Jack Wilson, Millard North; Jake Placzek, Papillion-La Vista. Front row: Austin Groth, South Sioux City; Danny Suiter, Lincoln Southwest; Colby McPike, Lincoln Northeast.
Front row, from left: Papillion-La Vista South's Josh Kiger; Millard West's Ryan Merrill; Millard South's Jake Huscroft; Lincoln North Star's Tyler Coufal; Wahoo's Quinn McGill; Omaha North's Brendan Jensen; Omaha Creighton Prep's Jeff Albrecht. Back row, from left: Omaha Westside's Mike Waldron; Norris' Jakson Reetz; Lincoln East's Jake Hohensee; Waverly's Sam Tewes; Lincoln Southwest's Brayden Young; Norris' Byron Hood; Omaha Westside's Jake Meyers.
From left, Seward’s Ben Klenke, Papillion-La Vista’s Jack Kalina, Papillion-La Vista South’s Grant Suponchick, Papillion-La Vista’s Grant Van Scoy, Lincoln Pius X’s Michael Helman, Omaha Westside’s Matt Waldron, Southwest’s Logan Foster, Omaha Westside’s Mike Waldron, Millard West’s Cole Stobbe, Omaha Westside’s Alex Nielsen, Millard North’s Bryce Rogokos, Elkhorn’s Drew Smith and Millard South’s Nate Mallott.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Back row (left to right): Brett Vosik, Creighton Prep; Cole Stobbe, Millard West; Brandon Bena, Creighton Prep; Spencer Lear, Millard West; Zach Argo, Norris; Joey Machado, Creighton Prep; Nick Nelsen, Blair. Front row: Calvin Rudolph, Millard South; Wyatt Divis, Lincoln Northeast; Jacob Uhing, Elkhorn; Logan Foster, Lincoln Southwest; Jonah Ulane, Millard South; Mojo Hagge, Omaha Skutt; Drew Smith, Elkhorn.
Front row, from left: Austin Schultz, Norris; Shay Schanaman, Grand Island; Dylan Phillips, Creighton Prep; Drew Gilin, Millard South; Josh Culliver, Creighton Prep; and Isaiah Peterson, Lincoln Southwest. Back row, from left: Perry, Millard South; Max McGuire, Lincoln Southwest; Joe Roecker, Elkhorn; Cam Taylor, Bellevue West; Colby Gomes, Millard West; Noah Sacco, Millard North; Nick Henrichs, Omaha Westside; Garrett Kocis, Millard West.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Lincoln Southeast's Logan Van Treeck, Roncalli's Alex Rodgers, Omaha Burke's Hunter Waugh, Creighton Prep's Dylan Phillips, Millard West's Colby Gomes, Creighton Prep's Owen Richter, Millard South's Kyle Perry, Creighton Prep's Evan Laney, Elkhorn South's Will Reetz, Norris' Zach Argo, Grand Island's Shay Schanaman, Norris' Austin Schultz, Grand Island Cole Evans and Millard South's Drew Gilin.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
SENIORS
CLASS A
Area 2, KB Building Services 17, Five Points Bank White 5: Marty Lenhart drove in three and picked up the win for KB Building Services (Omaha Westside).
Area 3, DJ’s Dugout West 10, PACE Packers 0: Micah Savine threw a no-hitter, and Cooper Allen had three hits and 4 RBIs, while Levi Storey and Eric Anderson each had two hits for DJ’s Dugout West (Bellevue West).
Area 4, Millard Roof-Tech 1, Elkhorn OrthoNebraska Post 211 0: Tyler Bandiera threw a one-hit shutout for Millard Roof-Tech (Millard West).
Area 5, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank 4, Lincoln U Stop 3: Luke Sartori had a double and two RBIs for Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest).
Area 5, Union Bank 14, Sampson Construction 7
Area 6, Columbus Cornerstone Insurance 14, Grand Island Home Federal 8: Logan Mueller had four hits, including a double, and had 4 RBIs for Columbus Cornerstone Insurance (Columbus).
Area 7, Hastings Five Points Bank 11, Lexington Pinnacle Bank 2: Tyson Gatto threw a two-hitter, and Mike Boeve homered for Five Points Bank (Hastings).
CLASS B
Area 1, Syracuse 4, Crete Stop n Shop 3: Brendon Lyon scattered seven hits in 6 2/3 innings for Syracuse.
Area 1, Norris Hickman Post 105 13, Beatrice Exmark 2: Norris Hickman Post 105 pounded out 15 hits and scored in every inning to advance to the championship game.
Area 2, Springfield PrimeTime Sports 3, Nebraska City 0: Jake Richards tossed a one-hit shutout and struck out eight for Springfield PrimeTime Sports (Platteview).
Area 2, ETC Knights 7, Ashland 3: Sid DeMayo had three hits for ETC Knights (Elkhorn Mount Michael).
Area 3, Bennington 1, Blair 0: Colton Smith and Grant Japp combined on a three-hit shutout for Bennington.
Area 3, Concordia 3, Mainelli Mechanical 1: Colton Kanzmeier and Damon Kissell combined to scatter six hits for Concordia.
Area 4, Schwisow Construction 6, York Cornerstone 0: Colby Bliss had three hits and Justin Hilton tossed a one-hitter for Schwisow Construction (Lincoln Lutheran).
Area 4, Central City 7, Seward 4
Area 5, Wahoo Post 82 12, Wayne Post 43 7
Area 6, McCook National Bank 6, Gothenburg 3
CLASS C
Area 1, Neligh 10, Atkinson 4
Area 1, Hartington 6, Creighton 3
Area 2, Wisner-Pilger-Howells-Dodge 14, Pierce 8: Charlie Dvorak was the winning pitcher for Wisner-Pilger-Howells-Dodge.
Area 2, Pender 7, Battle Creek 2
Area 3, Louisville-Weeping Water 7, David City 0: Mason Maher picked up the win for Louisville-Weeping Water.
Area 3, Yutan 5, Albion 3: Scott Wuster earned the win for Yutan.
Area 4, Wilber 13, Milford Pleasant Dale 3
Area 5, DCB 6, BDS 0; Sutton 8, PWG 3
Area 6, Alma 17, Bermis 2
JUNIORS
Four Aces Eagles 1, Millard West 0
Lincoln Carpetland 8, Lincoln Southwest 4
The Birds 4, C&H Construction 1
Columbus Home Federal Credit Union 6, Gretna Post 216 2
Fifty-Two’s Patriots 8, Medicine Man Pharmacy 1
Grand Island 8, Norfolk 5
Kearney 11, North Platte 3
Papillion-La Vista South 5, Elkhorn Ortho 2
JUNIORS
Four Aces Eagles 1, Millard West 0
Lincoln Carpetland 8, Lincoln Southwest 4
The Birds 4, C&H Construction 1
Columbus Home Federal Credit Union 6, Gretna Post 216 2
