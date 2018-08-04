Omaha Burke won its first American Legion Class A state title in almost 30 years Saturday against Millard West.
And the Bulldogs made a statement in the process.
C&H Construction (Burke) rolled past the Roof-Tech Wildcats 11-1 in the final at Millard West. It was Burke’s first championship since 1989, when the team — then sponsored by Enron — captured the title.
“It was epic,” C&H coach Scott Hodges said. “I’m very proud of our kids for buying in, and I hope they enjoy this moment.’’
The Bulldogs did seem to enjoy their second victorious dogpile in four days. C&H advanced to the final after winning the National Division title Wednesday in Columbus.
Hodges said the state championship is a byproduct of the Bulldogs’ third-place finish at the state tournament in the spring.
“The fact we finished third was our emphasis all summer,’’ he said. “We thought we were better than that.’’
C&H (41-9) rode the strong arm of starter Hunter Waugh to the victory. He went the distance in the game shortened to six innings by the 10-run rule.
Waugh, who missed five weeks of the Legion season while rehabbing a shoulder injury, scattered seven hits and struck out six. The only blemish was a first-inning solo home run he yielded to Max Anderson.
“I kept thinking about the spring coming into today,’’ he said. “I went out there with a chip on my shoulder.’’
He also got plenty of run support. C&H scored four in the second inning and tacked on seven runs over the final three innings to emerge as the state champion.
“It was so huge to get that kind of offense,’’ Waugh said. “To come up with 11 runs and 13 hits was great.’’
Hodges said Waugh’s attitude of redemption from the spring was a key to victory.
“He was a little distraught that we had lost state,’’ the coach said. “He was pretty down after that, but he was firing bullets today.’’
Trailing 1-0, the Bulldogs sent nine to the plate in the second inning to go ahead 4-1. Jack Lortz had a two-run single while Tyler Cate and Connor McElderry also had RBIs.
Noah Olson drove home a pair in the fourth inning and Cade Dungan had two RBIs in the fifth. Cate, Zach Munson and Bobby Jackson drove in the final three runs for the Bulldogs.
“They hit the ball well today,’’ Roof-Tech coach Steve Frey said. “But I think we went into the game with a little different philosophy.’’
Frey said part of his strategy was to get his pitching lined up for the Central Plains Regional that begins Wednesday in Dickinson, North Dakota. Both the Bulldogs and Wildcats will move on to the eight-team regional, with the hope of advancing to the Legion World Series in North Carolina.
Burke started its ace, who threw 73 pitches. Waugh’s pitch count was low enough that he could pitch Wednesday’s first game at regionals, though Hodges said he wasn’t certain who would start.
After the game, the players received their championship medals and posed for photos. Included in that team photo was a large picture of A.J. Wright, a Burke player from the spring who missed the Legion season because of military service.
Hodges said snapping that 29-year title drought was a huge positive for Burke and the Omaha Public School system. The most recent OPS champion came in 1994 when Nebraska Sports (Omaha Northwest) won its fourth -straight title for head coach Bill Olson.
“I’m OPS proud,’’ Hodges said. “This was just a really big day for everyone from our school.’’
#nebpreps Omaha Burke (C&H Construction) receiving its American Legion state championship trophy. pic.twitter.com/upTkhjA71k— Mike Patterson (@MPattersonOWH) August 4, 2018
C&H Construction (41-9).....040 232 – 11 13 2
Roof-Tech (42-9).................100 000 – 1 7 2
W: Waugh. L: Weaklend. 2B: Munson, Dungan, Dickey; RT, Tauber. HR: RT, Anderson.
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.