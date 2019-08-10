HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings Five Points Bank staved off elimination Saturday night with a 5-2 win over Festus (Missouri) at the American Legion Mid-South Regional.

The victory boosts the 35-14 Chiefs into a 1 p.m. game Sunday at Duncan Field against Arkansas champion Bryant. The winner of that game advances to play Festus at 4 for the regional title.

Five Points Bank trailed 2-0 for much of the game before rallying with a three-run sixth. The Chiefs added two more runs in the top of the seventh.

“We’re staying alive,” Hastings coach Kevin Asher said. “This was as good of an atmosphere as I’ve seen for any game at the high school level.”

A partisan crowd estimated at 1,200 watched as the once-beaten Chiefs handed Festus its first tourney loss. It didn’t look good early, though, as the Missouri squad scored twice in the first inning.

“I told our guys that it was a seven-inning game,” Asher said. “They stayed focused and didn’t panic.”

Hastings kept the deficit at two by throwing a runner out at the plate in the fourth inning before going ahead in the sixth. Leif Spady and Jacob Shaw had RBI singles, and a third run scored on an error.

The Chiefs padded their lead in the seventh on a JT Cafferty RBI double and a run-producing groundout by Josh Brooks.

Gabe Conant, who picked up the win in relief, finished off the victory in the seventh.

Now Hastings faces a rematch Sunday against Bryant, which posted a 3-2 win over the Chiefs in the opening round of the tournament.

“Our kids are excited about that,” Asher said. “We just want to keep playing.”

Hastings Five Points Bank.........000 003 2—5 11 2

Festus...................................200 000 0—2 4 3

W: Conant. L: Leitner. 2B: H, Cafferty; F, Martin. 3B: H, Valentine.

American Legion Mid-South Regional

At Hastings (Duncan Field)

Results Saturday

Hastings Five Points Bank 5, Festus, Missouri 2

Bryant, Arkansas 5, Fremont First State Bank 4

Sunday

Bryant, Arkansas vs. Hastings Five Points Bank, 1 p.m.

Bryant-Hastings winner vs. Festus, Missouri, 4 (championship)

Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

Photos: All-Nebraska baseball through the years

Each spring, The World-Herald honors the state's top fourteen baseball players. Here's a look at more than a decade of All-Nebraska first-team baseball selections and how they were portrayed in The World-Herald. 

1 of 16

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription