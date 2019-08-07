HASTINGS, Neb. — Bryant (Arkansas) defeated Hastings Five Points Bank 3-2 on Wednesday night at the American Legion Mid-South Regional.
Hastings led 2-0 until Jake Wright belted a three-run triple in the fifth inning. The Black Sox hung on for the victory to boost their record to 27-9.
Hastings (32-14) will play in a losers bracket game Thursday at 1 p.m.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
