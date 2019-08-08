HASTINGS, Neb. — Gabe Conant helped save the day Thursday for Hastings Five Points Bank, on the mound and at the plate.

He pitched four innings of two-hit relief and had the game-winning RBI single to lift the Chiefs to a 7-6, nine-inning win over Kansas champion Emporia at the American Legion Mid-South Regional.

The victory keeps 33-14 Hastings alive in the double-elimination tournament and ends the season for 34-4 Emporia.

Hastings trailed 6-1 before rallying to score three in the fifth and two in the sixth. The game stayed 6-6 until Conant brought home Mason Brumbaugh with a walk-off single to right in the ninth.

"I was just trying to do what I could to score the guy from third,'' Conant said. "We'd been hitting the ball well all game but were hitting it right at them.''

Emporia took control by scoring five runs over the fourth and fifth innings. Hunter Groh, who earlier had an RBI triple, drove in two more with a single.

Hastings began its comeback on consecutive RBI singles by JT Cafferty, Josh Brooks and Brumbaugh. The Chiefs got it tied in the sixth on a two-run double by UNO recruit Mike Boeve.

"That was probably the ball I hit the worst and I got a double out of it,'' Boeve said. "I just wanted to put a good swing on it.''

Boeve had three hits and was robbed of a fourth when center fielder Cade Kohlmeier made a diving grab.

After Conant set down Emporia in the top of the ninth, Hastings won it in the bottom of the inning. Singles by Brumbaugh, Leif Spady and Jacob Shaw set up Conant's game-winner.

"We're here to stay,'' Conant said. "We've got our sights set on tomorrow.''

Hastings moves on to play another elimination game Friday at 1 p.m. at Duncan Field.

Emporia (34-3) ........ 010 320 000 — 6 8 3

Hastings (33-14) ... 001 032 001 — 7 15 0

W: Conant. L: Stewart. 2B: H, Boeve. 3B: E, Groh.

