HASTINGS, Neb. — CJ Remmenga tossed a no-hitter Friday as Hastings Five Points Bank avoided elimination at the American Legion Mid-South Regional.

Remmenga led Hastings to a 10-0 win over the Oklahoma Bandits at Duncan Field. The Chiefs will play another elimination game Saturday while the season ends for the 28-8 Bandits.

“We knew CJ would be good today," coach Kevin Asher said. “But you’re not expecting a no-hitter."

Hastings scored twice in the second inning before breaking the game open with an eight-run third. The game ended after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

“We were hitting on all cylinders today," Asher said. “And it was timely hitting because most of our runs came with two outs."

UNO recruit Mike Boeve started the big third inning with a triple. JT Cafferty and Jacob Shaw each had RBIs before Ashton Valentine delivered a two-run single.

Tyson Bonham’s RBI single was followed by Boeve’s second triple of the inning, which brought home two more. Cafferty drove home the final run of the inning with a double.

“For Mike (Boeve) to get two triples in an inning is really something," Asher said. “You just don’t see that at any level."

Remmenga’s no-hitter was the second of the tournament. Brody Sintek of Fremont First State Bank tossed a gem in Fremont’s regional opener against Missouri champion Sedalia.

It was Remmenga’s first start since suffering an injury at the Legion state tournament July 28. The victory moved his record to 9-1 this summer.

Hastings has bounced back to win twice at the regional after suffering a first-round loss Wednesday against Arkansas champion Bryant.

“We’ve got a bunch of hard-working players and the city is behind us," Asher said. “The team chemistry we have right now is amazing."

Oklahoma (28-8) … 000 00—0 0 1

Hastings (34-14) … 028 00—10 11 1

W: Remmenga. L: Foreman. 2B: H, Brooks, Cafferty. 3B: H, Boeve 2.

