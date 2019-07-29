KEARNEY, Neb. — Gretna’s Cooper Idt and Evan Beran combined on a one-hitter Monday night, but it took a two-run rally in the top of the seventh to beat Lincoln Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) 3-2 in the American Legion Class A state tournament at Kearney’s Memorial Field.

The victory leaves Gretna as the last unbeaten team in the double-elimination tournament. Gretna will play Roof-Tech Wildcats (Millard West) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

It was the first loss for Lincoln Southwest, which will face Kearney at 4 p.m. Tuesday in an elimination game.

Idt pitched five no-hit innings, even though he walked two and hit two in the first two innings.

“He started slow,” Gretna coach Brian O’Flynn said. “Cooper is a guy who goes out and throws strikes. He’s really efficient. He just wasn’t on, to be honest.”

He gave up his first hit when Nathan Matthews singled to start the sixth. One out later, O’Flynn came out to make a pitching change.

“Evan’s been lights out for us the last couple weeks, so it wasn’t that difficult of a decision. But it almost cost us,” O’Flynn said.

Beran couldn’t find the strike zone right away. He walked two of the first three batters he faced and threw a wild pitch. A bases-loaded walk tied the game, and a sacrifice fly by Alec Devall put Southwest ahead.

That put the outcome on the shoulders of the Gretna offense, which had struggled since Caden Opfer led off the game with a triple. He scored on an infield groundout by the next batter. Even though Gretna had base runners in all but one inning, Opfer’s run was all they had to show for it until after Southwest took the lead in the bottom of the sixth.

“I thought we lost some opportunities throughout the game. I didn’t think it should have been that close,” O’Flynn said.

Gretna loaded the bases with one out in the seventh on two walks sandwiched around a single. An infield groundout scored a run to tie it, then Joe Weis singled to right field to give Gretna the lead.But the excitement wasn’t over. Beran got two quick outs on infield singles but two throwing errors by a little-used third baseman put runners on the corners.

“We have a guy playing third who hasn’t played there that much. ... He didn’t throw the ball hard across the diamond but Evan came through and got the strikeout,” O’Flynn said.As the only undefeated team left, Gretna has the advantage knowing it will make the title game.

“I think we have enough left to do something. We’ll have to see how it goes tomorrow. Hopefully get a win tomorrow so somebody has to beat us twice on Wednesday,” he said.

Kearney Runza 6, Papillion Pinnacle Bank 5

Kearney Runza rallied from a 5-1 deficit, scoring three in the fourth and two in the sixth to eliminate Papillion Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista).

Kearney’s last two runs came on a dropped fly ball with two outs.

Mason Casper, who pitched 42⁄3 innings of scoreless relief, was the winning pitcher. He struck out four and allowed one hit.

Conner Barnett had a two-run single, and Nick Ripa followed with an RBI double during Papillion’s four-run rally in the second inning.

Roof-Tech Wildcats 7, Jordan’s Studio 3

Roof-Tech Wildcats (Millard West) took a five-run lead in the first two innings and held on to beat Jordan’s Studio (Omaha South).

Leadoff hitter Garrett Kennedy went 3 for 4 at the plate, setting the table for No. 2 hitter Max Anderson, who was 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and four RBIs.Preston Menicucci and Keyton Barnes combined to get the win. Menicucci threw the first three innings, giving up five hits and striking out four. Barnes threw the last four, allowing four hits and striking out four.

