Fremont team wins first Class A legion title since 1946, advances to Mid-South Regional

Fremont First State Bank defeated Gretna Post 211 9-3 on Saturday to capture the American Legion Class A state championship for the first time since 1946.
Fremont won the best of 3 series 2-1 after losing to Gretna 7-4 earlier in the day. Fremont won Game 1 of the series 8-0 on Friday night.
Eli Herink went five innings to get the win. He also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Austin Callahan doubled and tripled and Donnie Mueller belted a solo home run.
Fremont (33-9) advances to the Mid-South Regional that begins Wednesday in Hastings.
#nebpreps American Legion state champ Fremont has been waiting 73 years for this dogpile. 🐶⚾️ pic.twitter.com/tQl3W99Wiu— Mike Patterson (@MPattersonOWH) August 4, 2019
Gretna Post 211 7, Fremont First State Bank 4
Gretna Post 211 stayed alive Saturday in the American Legion Class A state tournament final series with a 7-4 win over Fremont First State Bank.
The victory tied the best-of-three series 1-1 and forced a deciding third game later Saturday.
Joe Weis pitched six innings, allowing two runs and five hits, to pick up the victory. Reliever Evan Beran came on to pitch the seventh.
Nebraska recruit Quinn Mason added a two-run homer for the host Dragons.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.