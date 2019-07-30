Dillon Dix is making the most of his final days of high school baseball at Fremont.

Dix had four RBIs Monday night to lead Fremont First State Bank to a 13-6 win over Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) at the American Legion Class A state tournament. Fremont is the only undefeated team left in the double-elimination event.

Fremont won Sunday night behind the strong pitching of Dix, who went the distance in an eight-inning win over Hastings. But it was his bat that did the damage Monday night with a pair of two-run singles.

Dix said his playing career is drawing to a close. He will attend Nebraska in the fall and major in biology.

“Nothing is better than the way we’re playing right now,” he said. “We’re a close-knit group, so this feels really good.”

He added that Fremont’s experience in the state tournament this past spring has helped the team this summer.

“I think we’re more relaxed now,” he said. “We know how to play and we’ve been taking care of business.”

Fremont, which began the tourney with a 10-0 win over Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep), has averaged almost nine runs per game. Coach Jeff Hayden’s squad jumped to an 8-0 lead Monday night and never trailed.

“It was a little sloppy, but it’s a win,” he said. “We need to clean up a few things, but we’ve put ourselves in a good spot.”

Fremont (30-7) pounded out 13 hits and took advantage of 10 walks. It sent 12 batters to the plate in the second inning when it took control, scoring six runs.

Austin Callahan had three hits and scored three runs, and his brother Brennan pitched 3⅔ innings of relief. Starter Dawson Glause picked up the victory.

Justin Lottman had two hits and two RBIs for the team from North Star, which fell to 2-1 in the tournament.

Fremont First State Bank......261   001   3—13  13   1

Anderson Ford......................020   103   0—  6    6 1

W: D. Glause. L: A. Bishop. 2B: F, D. Glause; AF, T. Bishop.

52’s Patriots 10, OrthoNebraska 0

Noah Unzicker tossed a complete-game three-hitter as the Patriots (Millard South) eliminated OrthoNebraska (Elkhorn).

Unzicker struck out five and walked three. He did not allow a hit from the second through fifth innings.

“Noah really pitched a strong game for us,” coach Greg Geary said. “We needed a start like that.”

He received plenty of offensive support, especially from Tyson Gerdes and Jarrett Novak. Gerdes bashed a three-run homer over the left-field fence, and Novak also had three RBIs.

“That’s our first home run this season,” Geary said. “We got the timely hits today, and pretty much everybody contributed.”

Six players had extra-base hits, which included four doubles. Gerdes doubled and homered, and Matt Guthmiller doubled and tripled.

Geary said his team has played well since a first-round loss against Hastings Five Points Bank.

“We’re just trying to take them one at a time,” he said. “That first loss was a tough one, but we’ve bounced back pretty well.”

It was the Patriots’ second straight shutout after that opening setback. The 52’s defeated Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) 2-0 on Sunday.

Trey Frahm, Aiden Young and Nathan Wickham had the hits for Elkhorn, which finishes the season 24-18.

OrthoNebraska......000    000—  0     3   2

52’s Patriots..........300    511—10   10   0

W: Unzicker. L: Beekman. 2B: 52s, Folkers, Novak, Gerdes, Guthmiller. 3B: 52, Guthmiller. HR: 52s, Gerdes.

Woodhouse Ford Storm 11, Hastings Five Points Bank 7

Woodhouse (Elkhorn South) bashed eight doubles, and pitcher Cole Peterson pitched six strong innings to boost the Storm.

Peterson allowed two runs and five hits while striking out nine.

The Storm bounced back after Hastings scored a disputed run in the second inning. The base runner appeared to be out at home but was called safe, leading to an ejection of Woodhouse coach Brandon Dahl.

Woodhouse scored two runs in the bottom of the second before striking for seven runs in the third.

“After the call, putting up a two-spot was huge,” Dahl said. “I think our team is really having fun out there.”

Noah Miranda was one of those Storm players having fun. He had five RBIs with a pair of doubles.

“When our head coach got thrown out we wanted to win it for him,” Miranda said. “That really fired us up.”

The Storm sent 11 batters to the plate in the third and had five hits. Miranda had a three-run double while three others players — Tanner Black, Trevor Winterstein and Luke Jessen — each had RBIs.

Woodhouse led 11-2 entering the final inning when Hastings struck for five runs. But reliever Brody Ortmeier came on to get the final two outs to clinch the win and eliminate Hastings, which fell to 32-13.

“I’m excited for tomorrow,” Dahl said. “I think we’re in a good spot with our pitching.”

Hastings will still host the Mid-South Regional that begins next week at Duncan Field.

Hastings Five Points Bank.....010    010   5— 7      7   2

Woodhouse Ford...................027    200   X—11   11   2

W: Peterson. L: Schroeder. 2B: H, Brumbaugh, Boeve, Cafferty; WF, Juhlin 2, Jessen 2, Miranda 2, Mosser, Hunt.

