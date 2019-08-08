HASTINGS, Neb. — Fremont First State Bank rallied for a 7-4 win over the Three Rivers Bandits (Okla.) on Thursday at the American Legion Mid-South Regional.
Fremont trailed 4-3 entering the final inning but scored four runs to pick up the victory and remain in the winners bracket. A two-out, bases-loaded walk tied the game before Brennan Callahan put Fremont ahead with a two-run single.
Fremont scored seven runs on just three hits, taking advantage of three errors and seven walks. Four of those walks came in the final inning.
Fremont moves on to play at 7 p.m. Friday at Duncan Field.
