HASTINGS, Neb. — The inability to get the big hit cost Fremont First State Bank on Friday night at the American Legion Mid-South Regional.

Fremont suffered its first loss in the tournament, losing 2-0 in eight innings to Festus, Missouri. Fremont (35-10) will play Arkansas champion Bryant in a 4 p.m. elimination game Saturday.

The other game will be Festus vs. Hastings Five Points Bank at 7.

“This was a really fun game to be a part of," Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said. “They’re a very good team, for sure."

Fremont, making its first regional appearance since 1946, had a chance to win in the bottom of the seventh. It loaded the bases with one out but a strikeout and a fly out forced extra innings.

“They got out of it and it was a huge momentum shift," Hayden said. “It was the turning point in the game."

Festus took advantage by scoring twice in the top of the eighth. Jacob Bridges and Jordan Duncan had RBI singles and that proved to be the difference.

Mitchell Glause was the tough-luck loser for Fremont. He pitched all eight innings, yielding five hits while striking out eight.

“He was dominant," Hayden said. “It’s too bad we couldn’t get him some runs."

The coach added that his team needs to crank up its offense to stay alive in the tourney. Fremont was held to two singles Friday night, from Austin Callahan and Dawson Glause.

“We’ve struggled offensively the last two games," Hayden said. “We need to focus on the things that got us here."

Festus, Missouri … 000 000 02 – 2 5 0

Fremont ............… 000 000 00 – 0 2 0

W: Ebersoldt. L: M. Glause.

Schedule

At Hastings (Duncan Field)

Results Friday

Festus, Missouri 2, Fremont First State Bank 0 (8 innings)

Hastings Five Points Bank 10, Oklahoma Outlaws 0 (5 innings)

Bryant, Arkansas 5, Texarkana, Texas 4 (8 innings)

Games Saturday

Fremont First State Bank vs. Bryant, Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Festus, Missouri vs. Hastings Five Points Bank, 7

