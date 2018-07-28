Having to wait a couple of extra hours to kick off the American Legion Class A state tournament Saturday didn’t bother Woodhouse Storm.
More than 2 inches of rain overnight and late Saturday morning in Elkhorn soaked Frerichs Field enough that the first pitch wasn’t offered until just after noon.
Woodhouse (Elkhorn South) rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat Hastings Five Points Bank 9-3. Woodhouse will play DJ’s Dugout West (Bellevue West) in Sunday’s 4 p.m. winners bracket game after DJ’s earned a 2-0 win over Gretna Legion Post 216 in Saturday’s second game.
Five Points and Gretna will meet in Sunday’s 10 a.m. elimination game before Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) and host Elkhorn OrthoNebraska meet in the 1 p.m. elimination game. A winners bracket showdown between KB Building Services (Omaha Westside) and Roof-Tech (Millard West) is set for 7 p.m. after those squads won Saturday evening’s first-round games.
KB ’s Joe Stegman needed just 78 pitches in a 2-0 win that sent the Pius team into the losers bracket . Paul Hinton, Max Anderson and Jackson Wright all had two hits to lead Roof-Tech to a 7-2 win over Elkhorn in the first-round finale.
Hastings took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with a walk and a single by Blayne Dreher before Joshua Brooks laced a two-run double to left field.
The Elkhorn South team erased that deficit with Kaleb Cech’s three-run home run in the top of the second inning. A leadoff single to right field by winning pitcher Jake Bunz, a walk to Jacob Lewis and a sacrifice bunt by Jack Tillman set up Cech’s homer to left.
Woodhouse assistant Elliot Haack said the early big inning told him and assistant Brett Nice that the rain delay did nothing to dampen the Storm’s spirits. Haack and Nice are guiding the team through the early rounds of the double-elimination tournament ; Haack said coach Brandon Dahl is in Mexico for a family wedding.
“The coaches, we were more nervous than the players,” Haack said. “They did a nice job of getting things started right away.”
Woodhouse put the game out of reach with five runs in the third inning to build an 8-2 lead. A two-run double to left by Tillman and a two-RBI single to left by Cech were the big hits in the inning.
Hastings loaded the bases in the third inning, but Bunz got one of his six strikeouts to end the threat and protect the Woodhouse lead. Hastings got one run in the third, but Woodhouse got that run back in the top of the seventh.
Woodhouse Storm 035 000 1—9 11 0
Hastings Five Points 200 100 0—3 10 0
W: Jake Bunz. L: Trey Asher. 2B: W, Drew Reetz, Sayer Diedrich, Jack Tillman; H, Connor Laux, Joshua Brooks. HR: W, Kaleb Cech.
DJ's Dugout 2, Gretna Post 216 0
After both teams went down in order in the first two innings, Gretna had back -to-back singles in the bottom of the third inning before DJ’s ace Cade Povich ended the threat with a strikeout.
The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth, when a two -run double to right by Cooper Allen brought home Levi Storey and Caleb Lemon, who had led off the inning with back-to-back singles off Gretna ace Cade Herrmann.
Gretna put itself in position to tie the game in the sixth with back-to-back singles by Blake Grimm and Caleb French, who moved up to second and third on Caden Opfer’s sacrifice bunt.
Povich preserved the lead by getting Herrmann and Coby Hardies to strike out swinging. He finished the game with eight K’s; Herrmann had seven in the loss. The game took just 1 hour, 29 minutes to complete.
DJ’s Dugout West 000 002 0—2 4 0
Gretna Post 216 000 000 0—0 5 1
W: Cade Povich. L: Cade Herrmann. 2B: DJ, Cooper Allen.
KB Building Services 2, Union Bank 0
In another crisply played game — this one took just 1:23 — both teams managed just six hits, but only the team from Omaha Westside could convert any of those into runs.
Noah Wing led off the third inning with a single to right field , and Henry Zipay was hit by a pitch from Union Bank ace Conner Lardenoit. Then with two outs, Declan Cain ripped a line drive to center field that drove in Wing.
Marty Lenhart then singled to left field, driving home Cain from third base. Two pitches later, Lardenoit coaxed a fly ball to right field out of Brian Leiferman to limit the damage to two runs.
Union Bank was unable to put together a run , getting two hits in the same inning only twice. A double play in the third inning ended the first rally, and Stegman recorded the fourth of his five strikeouts to halt a sixth-inning comeback attempt.
KB Building Services 002 000 0—2 6 0
Union Bank 000 000 0—0 6 0
W: Joe Stegman. L: Conner Lardenoit. 2B: KB, Brett Curran.
Millard West Roof -Tech 7, Elkhorn OrthoNebraska 2
Peyton Wendell earned the victory, giving up just three hits in the first six innings. Three hits, including two doubles by Ortho in the seventh inning, cost Roof-Tech the shutout.
The team from Millard West took control early by scoring at least once in each of the first four innings. A three -run first inning set the tone with Hinton and Anderson getting RBI doubles and Jackson Wright driving in the third run with a single to right.
Anderson added two more RBIs with a single to left field in the fourth inning.
Elkhorn OrthoNebraska 000 000 2—2 6 1
Millard West Roof-Tech 311 200 x—7 8 0
W: Peyton Wendell. L: Drew Christo. 2B: ON, Parker Gutschow, Christo. RT, Paul Hinton, Max Anderson.
