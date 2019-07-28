Elkhorn jumped to an early lead Saturday at the Class A American Legion state tournament, and pitcher Drew Christo did the rest.
The sophomore threw five strong innings as OrthoNebraska (Elkhorn) defeated the Woodhouse Ford Storm (Elkhorn South) 6-4 in a first-round game at Omaha Creighton Prep.
Elkhorn South nicked Christo for a run in the top of the first, but the Antlers responded with four in the bottom of the inning. Elkhorn added two in the second and held on to remain in the winners bracket of the double-elimination tourney.
“Drew threw really well,’’ Antlers coach Kyle McCright said. “He challenged their batters and worked himself out of some tough situations.’’
After Christo surrendered a run in the fifth, the Storm threatened again in the sixth. They loaded the bases with no outs, which led to Christo’s exit because of pitch-count limits.
Enter reliever Nic Murcek, who retired two of the three batters he faced. Closer Trey Frahm then came on to get the final out of the inning as Woodhouse mustered just one run.
“I really left Nic in a tough spot there,’’ Christo said. “He did a great job to get us out of a jam.’’
McCright agreed.
“I think those outs Murcek got were the biggest of the game,’’ he said. “And then Trey came on and nailed it down.’’
Christo, son of former Nebraska quarterback Monte Christo, is weighing collegiate offers in baseball and football. He struck out nine and walked none.
“I felt like I did a pretty good job today,’’ he said. “And my defense was really strong behind me.’’
The Storm, who trailed 6-1 after four innings, scored a run in each of the last three innings. But it wasn’t enough as Elkhorn finished off the win.
Gannon Gragert, Blake Stanley, Nathan Wickham and Parker Lange had RBIs for the Antlers. Two other runs scored on infield errors.
Max Mosser was the hitting star for the Storm with a pair of triples and two RBIs.
“We feel like our bats are coming around and we’re playing well,’’ Christo said. “It’s a whole new season at state, so it’s nice to start off with a win.’’
Brody Sintek pitched five shutout innings to lead Fremont to victory over host Omaha Creighton Prep.
Sintek, a Wayne State recruit, allowed three hits and struck out three. Brady Benson came on to finish up in the game shortened to six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
“Brody was phenomenal all game,’’ Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said. “He was pretty amped up at the start but then he settled in.’’
Sintek said he tried to take advantage of what the home-plate umpire was giving him.
“He had an outside (strike) zone,’’ Sintek said. “I was trying to stay on that outside corner all game.’’
He also was the beneficiary of nine hits and 10 runs. Fremont broke the game open by scoring six runs in the fifth.
Fremont led 8-0 after five innings and tacked on two more runs in the sixth on consecutive doubles by Eli Herink, Austin Callahan and Dillon Dix.
Callahan and Dawson Glause each had two RBIs for Fremont, which advances to play Saturday at 7 p.m.
Evan Laney had two hits for Five Points Bank, which falls into the losers bracket of the double-elimination tourney.
“This is a big first step for these kids,’’ Hayden said. “Our guys respect everybody, but they’re not afraid of anybody.’’
Fremont First State Bank (28-7) ... 110 062 — 10 9 1
Five Points Bank (30-12) .............. 000 000 — 0 5 2
W: Sintek. L: Evans. 2B: F, E. Herink, A. Callahan, Dix.
Hastings Five Points Bank 5, 52s Patriots 1
Jake Shaw belted a three-run double to break a sixth-inning tie as Hastings defeated the team from Millard South.
Five Points Bank loaded the bases in that inning on three hit batters. Shaw, the designated hitter, then hit an opposite-field shot into the right-field corner.
“Jake hasn’t been swinging the bat the best,’’ Hastings coach Kevin Asher said. “We switched up some things and he came through today.’’
Starter Tyson Gatto went 6⅓ innings but ran into trouble in the seventh. The Patriots had two runners on with one out, but Josh Brooks came on to get a game-ending double play.
“I wanted to finish it,’’ Gatto said. “But Coach made the right call.’’
The 52s had taken a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI groundout by Drew Wessel. Hastings tied it in the fourth on a run-scoring groundout by Brooks.
The Patriots threatened in the top of the sixth when TJ Urban led off with a single and then advanced on a wild pitch. But a diving catch by shortstop Gabe Conant helped Gatto get out of the inning with no damage.
“My defense played a great game,’’ the pitcher said. “It was a real team win.’’
Conant added an RBI single in the sixth inning before Hastings finished off the win in the seventh.
“We’re kind of used to dropping into that losers bracket right off the bat,’’ Asher said. “It’s nice to get this win.’’
Bradyn Hasenpflug brought in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning to boost the team from Lincoln North Star.
Anderson Ford jumped to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first. The key hit was a bases-clearing double by Christian Harris.
Amerilawn (Papillion-La Vista South) closed to 4-3 in the third. Jack Bland and Garrett Freeman each had RBIs and another run scored on an error.
The Titans got it tied in the fourth when Jake Horacek led off with a single and eventually scored on a run-scoring single by Trenton Brehm.
Both teams came up empty in the fifth and sixth before the Navigators went ahead in the seventh. Michael Bailey drew a one-out walk and later came home on the sacrifice fly.
“We were pretty fortunate because Michael is probably our fastest guy,’’ assistant Rich Bishop said. “And Bradyn found a way to get it done.’’
Bishop was the interim coach Saturday night because coach Brian Woolsey is out of town.
Bishop’s son, Aiden, came on in the seventh. He retired the first two batters before an error brought the winning run to the plate.
But Bishop finished it off with a strikeout to secure the victory for the team from North Star, making its second appearance in the Legion tournament. He got the save in relief of Kaden Gubbels, who got the win.
“We have nine seniors so that’s really big,’’ Rich Bishop said. “It’s a credit that they all came back to play this summer.’’
Anderson Ford ... 400 000 1 — 5 5 2
Amerilawn Titans ... 003 100 0 — 4 8 1
W: Gubbels. L: Foresman. S: Bishop. 2B: AF, Harris; AT, Freeman. 3B: AF, Leitschuck.
1 of 16
2004
Left to right, sitting: Tony Martin, Omaha Burke; Tyler Goodro, Omaha Creighton Prep; Scott Kaskie, Papillion-La Vista; Sam Merrill, Millard North; Connor O'Neill, Omaha Westside; Kevin Dooley, Papillion-La Vista; Matt Bowers, Omaha Roncalli; Dustin Koca, Omaha Westside. Kneeling: Jared Erspamer, Millard South; Tim Huber, Omaha Creighton Prep; Ryan Wehrle, Papillion-La Vista. Standing: Drew Schwab, Omaha Westside; Steve Winkelmann, Omaha Gross.
Front row (from left), Bobby Lackovic, Omaha Skutt; Bryant Cotton, Omaha Central; Shaun Hoover, Millard West; Sam Murphy, Omaha Westside; Marcus Palimenio, Omaha Westside; Mark Waldron, Omaha Creighton Prep. Back row, Charlie Shaver, Elkhorn; Ian Dike, Lincoln Southwest; Kent Urban, Lincoln Northeast; Danny Hunter, Papillion-La Vista; Casey Hauptman, Millard South; Wyatt Kirwan, Omaha Westside; Pat Krebs, Omaha Creighton Prep. Not pictured, Brandon Kirsch, Papillion-La Vista South.
Standing (left to right, clockwise), John Reiss, Papillion-La Vista; Mark Waldron, Omaha Creighton Prep; Casey Hauptman, Millard South; David Hulsebus, Millard West; Ben Kline, Omaha Central; Kent Urban, Lincoln Northeast; Ty Kildow, Millard South; Kash Kalkowski, Grand Island; Jonas Dufek, Millard West; and Matt Freeman, Elkhorn. Sitting (left to right, clockwise) are Zach Willand, Papillion-La Vista South; Travis Parker, Lincoln Northeast; Drew Daubman, Omaha Westside; and Taylor Weisbeck, Papillion-La Vista.
First row, from left: Millard West's Steve Jensen, Omaha Gross' Brandon Winkelmann, Millard South's Ty Kildow, Grand Island's Kash Kalkowski, Millard North's Brett Koehn, Millard North's Blake Brisson and Lincoln North Star's Jake Benne. Second Row, from left: Ralston's Derek Landis, Omaha Creighton Prep's Derek Nelson, Omaha Creighton Prep's Joe Holtmeyer, Omaha Creighton Prep's Zane Hinkel, Papillion-La Vista South's Kendall Wehrle, Lincoln Southeast's Jake Kuebler and Lincoln Southeast's Josh Scheffert.
Back row from left, are Millard West's Brandon Bass, Millard West's Tyler Niederklein, Omaha Westside's Chris Williams, Columbus' Kurt Farmer, Lincoln Southeast's Josh Scheffert, Lincoln Southwest's Adam Peters, and Omaha Bryan's Aaron Beil. Front row from left are Creighton Prep's Mike Pritchard, Omaha Creighton Prep's Ryan Briggs, Nebraska City's Logan Ehlers, Omaha Westside's Jory Goldstrom, Millard South's Ty Kildow, Omaha Northwest's Kyle Kinman, and Papillion-La Vista South's Brian Donohoe.
Kneeling, left to right: Reed Svoboda, Lincoln Northeast; Kyle Kruger, Millard West; Mike Siwa, Om. Burke; Albert Johnson, Papillion-La Vista South; Cody Kottich, Om. Bryan; Brett Bass, Millard West. Standing left to right: Logan Ehlers, Nebraska City; Mike Pritchard, Om. Creighton Prep; A.J. Ladwig, Millard West; Caleb Palensky, Papillion-La Vista South; John Sorensen, Papillion-La Vista; Brad McKewon, Millard South; Joey Jones, Papillion-La Vista; Paul Rosales, Om. Gross.
From left top row: Justin Paul, Papillion-La Vista South, Albert Johnson, Papillion-La Vista South, Kyle Kubat, Om. Creighton Prep, Nate Griep, Millard West, Tanner Lubach, Lincoln Southwest, A.J. Ladwig, Millard West, Tyler Lane, Papillion-La Vista South, Casey Gillaspie, Millard North, Adam Morey, Millard West. Bottom row from left: Blake Headley, Millard South, Taylor Doggett, Lincoln Southeast and Quentin Urban, Millard South.
Back row, left to right: Jordan Schroer, Lincoln Northeast; Taylor Elman, Omaha Creighton Prep; Nate Griep, Millard West; Casey Sayles, Omaha North. Second row: Matt Warren, Omaha Skutt; Brayden Young, Lincoln Southwest; Marcus Ethen, Millard West. Third row: Danny Regan, Millard South; Kevin Connolly, Omaha Creighton Prep; Jack Wilson, Millard North; Jake Placzek, Papillion-La Vista. Front row: Austin Groth, South Sioux City; Danny Suiter, Lincoln Southwest; Colby McPike, Lincoln Northeast.
Front row, from left: Papillion-La Vista South's Josh Kiger; Millard West's Ryan Merrill; Millard South's Jake Huscroft; Lincoln North Star's Tyler Coufal; Wahoo's Quinn McGill; Omaha North's Brendan Jensen; Omaha Creighton Prep's Jeff Albrecht. Back row, from left: Omaha Westside's Mike Waldron; Norris' Jakson Reetz; Lincoln East's Jake Hohensee; Waverly's Sam Tewes; Lincoln Southwest's Brayden Young; Norris' Byron Hood; Omaha Westside's Jake Meyers.
From left, Seward’s Ben Klenke, Papillion-La Vista’s Jack Kalina, Papillion-La Vista South’s Grant Suponchick, Papillion-La Vista’s Grant Van Scoy, Lincoln Pius X’s Michael Helman, Omaha Westside’s Matt Waldron, Southwest’s Logan Foster, Omaha Westside’s Mike Waldron, Millard West’s Cole Stobbe, Omaha Westside’s Alex Nielsen, Millard North’s Bryce Rogokos, Elkhorn’s Drew Smith and Millard South’s Nate Mallott.
From left: Max Anderson of Millard West, Austin Callahan of Fremont Bergan, Cole Evans of Grand Island, Caleb Riedel of Millard West, Alex Wize of Omaha Burke, Cooper Prososki of Bennington, Sam Wibbels of Hastings, Tyson Gerdes of Millard South, Drew Wessel of Millard South, Sayer Diederich of Elkhorn South, Noah Greise of Millard South, Cam Frederick of Lincoln Southwest, Connor Barnett of Papillion-La Vista, and Noah Olson of Omaha Burke.
Each spring, The World-Herald honors the state's top fourteen baseball players. Here's a look at more than a decade of All-Nebraska first-team baseball selections and how they were portrayed in The World-Herald.
1 of 16
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
