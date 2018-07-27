Coming off its first American Legion senior state title in 66 years, David City is looking to make it two in a row.

Coach Matt Croghan’s squad will compete in the Class C state tournament that begins Saturday in Albion. The defending champion won the title last year for the first time since 1951 for Steve Rerucha, who retired after 20 seasons as coach.

“Those were some big shoes to fill,” Croghan said. “It was stressful at times, but to the team’s credit, we made it back to state.”

Playing in Tekamah, David City captured the Area C-3 tournament to earn that return trip to state. The team went 3-1 in the tourney, defeating Louisville 6-2 in the final behind the strong pitching of Tyler Vavrina.

“As the defending champion, we’ve always got the bull’s-eye on our back,” Croghan said. “We get everybody’s best shot, but I think that makes us a better team.”

David City moved its record to 16-6 after capturing the area tournament. Croghan’s squad will begin state tourney play at 2 p.m. Saturday against Alma.

“We had a good core of kids coming back,” Croghan said. “They had expectations and so did I.”

Croghan, an assistant on last year’s championship team, said he continues to get advice from former coach Rerucha.

“I played for him and coached with him,” Croghan said. “The guy loves baseball and he’ll be on the bench with us at the state tourney.”

Croghan added that it’s been a challenge in his first season as coach but said that’s what makes it fun.

“We knew that it wasn’t going to be an easy task to repeat,” he said. “But we’re going to give it our best shot.”

The coach said he is familiar with about half of the eight-team field. One of those teams is state tourney host Albion, which was part of the Area C-3 tournament.

David City trailed Albion 6-3 after five innings in the second-round game before rallying for a 7-6 victory.

“I know there will be a lot of hungry teams there, just like us,” Croghan said. “It should be a great tournament.”

Class A schedule

American Division (at Elkhorn)

Saturday: Hastings Five Points Bank vs. Woodhouse Storm (Elkhorn South), 10 a.m.; DJ’s Dugout West (Bellevue West) vs. Gretna Post 216, 1 p.m.; KB Building Services (Omaha Westside) vs. Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X), 4; OrthoNebraska (Elkhorn) vs. Roof-Tech (Millard West), 7. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Monday: Losers bracket games at 1 p.m. and 4; winners bracket game at 7. Tuesday: Games at 4 p.m. and 7. Wednesday: Championship game, 5 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).

National Division (at Columbus)

Saturday: Kearney Runza vs. C&H Construction (Omaha Burke), 10 a.m.; Grand Island Home Federal vs. Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep), 1 p.m.; Papillion Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista) vs. Lincoln Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest), 4; 52’s Patriots (Millard South) vs. Columbus Cornerstone, 7 p.m. 7. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Monday: Losers bracket games at 1 p.m. and 4; winners bracket game at 7. Tuesday: Games at 4 p.m. and 7. Wednesday: Championship game, 5 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).

Class B schedule

Saturday: Alliance vs. Hickman, 10 a.m.; Bennington vs. McCook, 1 p.m.; Wayne vs. Schwisow Construction (Lincoln Lutheran), 4; Springfield Prime Time Sports vs. Wahoo, 7. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Monday: Losers bracket games at 1 p.m. and 4; winners bracket game at 7. Tuesday: Games at 4 p.m. and 7. Wednesday: Championship game, 5 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).

Class C schedule

Saturday: Gordon-Rushville vs. Creighton, 11 a.m.; David City vs. Alma, 2 p.m.; Pender vs. DCB, 5; Albion vs. Wilber, 8. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; winners bracket games at 5 and 8. Monday: Losers bracket games at 2 p.m. and 5; winners bracket game at 8. Tuesday: Games at 5 p.m. and 8. Wednesday: Championship game, 5 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).

