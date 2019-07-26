Check out the schedules for the American Legion state tournaments being played this weekend.

* * *

Class A

American Division (at Omaha Creighton Prep)

Saturday: Five Points Bank (Prep) vs. Fremont First State Bank, 10 a.m.; Ortho Nebraska (Elkhorn) vs. Woodhouse Ford Post 211 Storm (Elkhorn South), 1 p.m.; Hastings Five Points Bank vs. 52s Patriots (Millard South), 4; Amerilawn Titans (Papillion-La Vista South) vs. Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star), 7. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Monday: Losers bracket games at 1 p.m. and 4; winners bracket game at 7. Tuesday: Games at 4 p.m. and 7. Wednesday: Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow, if necessary).

National Division (at Memorial Field, Kearney)

Saturday: Big Fred’s (Millard North) vs. Lincoln Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest), 10 a.m.; Papillion Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista) vs. Jordan’s Studio (Omaha South), 1 p.m.; Scottsbluff vs. Gretna, 4; Roof-Tech Wildcats (Millard West) vs. Kearney Runza, 7. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Monday: Losers bracket games at 1 p.m. and 4; winners bracket game at 7. Tuesday: Games at 4 p.m. and 7. Wednesday: Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow, if necessary).

Class B

At Gering

Saturday: Seward vs. Alliance, 10 a.m.; Hickman vs, Bennington, 1 p.m.; McCook vs. Springfield, 4; Gering vs. Wakefield, 7. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Monday: Losers bracket games at 1 p.m. and 4; winners bracket game at 7. Tuesday: Games at 4 p.m. and 7. Wednesday: Championship game 11 a.m. (second game to follow. If necessary).

Class C

At Syracuse

Saturday: BDS vs. Valentine, 10 a.m.; Hartington vs. SOS, 1 p.m.; Twin River vs. Pender, 4; DCB vs. Syracuse, 7. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Monday: Losers bracket games at 2 p.m. and 5; winners bracket game at 8. Tuesday: Games at 5 p.m. and 8. Wednesday: Championship game 5 p.m. (second game to follow, if necessary).

Photos: All-Nebraska baseball through the years

Each spring, The World-Herald honors the state's top fourteen baseball players. Here's a look at more than a decade of All-Nebraska first-team baseball selections and how they were portrayed in The World-Herald. 

1 of 16

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription