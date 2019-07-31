Class B: Bennington completes title sweep by winning legion state tournament crown

GERING, Neb. — After winning its first Class B baseball championship during the spring, Bennington Post 266 set out to make it a sweep in the American Legion season.

Bennington accomplished that by edging the Alliance First National Spartans 9-8 in the championship game Wednesday. Bennington beat defending state champion Springfield 9-5 earlier in the day to reach the final.

In the nightcap, Bennington scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh.

“It’s unbelievable,” Bennington coach Jamie Schleifer said. “To win it and win it how we did after losing the first game. We had to beat a gritty, gritty, tough team in front of a brutal crowd, and I mean that in a good way.”

Bennington didn’t carve an easy path to the title. It lost 11-3 to Hickman in Saturday’s opening round and had to fight off elimination five times, including twice against Alliance.

With a depleted pitching staff, Bennington had to rely on an offense that scored 40 runs in the six state tournament games.

Bennington (37-11)........102 230 1—9 12 2

Alliance (42-9)................010 502 0—8 7 1

W: Rylan Wallingford. L: Collin Schrawyer. 2B: B, Nick Bohn, Cooper Prososki, Cody Flynn; A, Collin Schrawyer 2, Vic Hinojosa.

