KEARNEY, Neb. — Playing five games in five days and a semifinal earlier Wednesday taxed Kearney Runza’s pitching. And Gretna took advantage.
Gretna jumped on Kearney with four runs in the first en route to a 5-1 win and the Class A American Legion National Division title.
Kearney also committed six errors.
“There is just sometimes in the game of baseball that things don’t work out in your favor right there,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said. “Unfortunately, those plays happen all the time in baseball. It’s just a situation tonight that it happened to us in the first inning and put us in a hole.”
In the first inning, Gretna loaded the bases on a hit batter, an error and an infield single. A line-drive single by cleanup hitter Quinn Mason brought in two runs. Gretna then stole home twice due to Kearney’s miscommunication on double steals to extend the lead to 4-0.
Kearney also scored in the first. After Trey Rodriguez drew a leadoff walk, Nolan Eby recorded two strikeouts before walking three consecutive batters.
“I don’t think you could’ve drew up a worse first inning if you tried to,” Archer said.
But that would be all Eby and Gretna would allow.
Kearney had a chance to cut into the Dragons’ lead in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases with no outs. But reliever Evan Beran came in to record back-to-back strikeouts and a flyout to preserve Gretna’s advantage.
In the seventh, the first two batters reached for Kearney, but it failed to score again.
Gretna 400 001 0—5 6 0
At Kearney 100 000 0—1 7 6
W: Nolan Eby. L: Cal Higgins
Kearney Runza 4, Millard West 3, 8 innings
After Roof-Tech Wildcats (Millard West) posted two runs in the bottom of the first inning, neither team scored until the fourth.
Kearney evened the score in the sixth before a defensive blunder in the bottom half of the inning put it behind again. With two outs, Seth Stroh misplayed a ground ball, then redeemed himself an inning later.
He delivered a hard ground ball to tie the game before Sam Engberg’s double scored Layne Shiers from first base for the eventual winning run in the eighth.
