One more win.
That’s all Fremont needs to secure its first American Legion state title since 1946 after an 8-0 victory over host Gretna on Friday night in Game 1 of the best-of-three final series.
The teams will play again Saturday at 2 p.m. and a third game would follow, if necessary.
The Fremont team, sponsored by First State Bank, received a strong pitching effort from starter Dillon Dix. He pitched a three-hit, complete-game shutout while striking out five.
“Dillon has just been phenomenal in his last two starts,’’ Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said. “It was a lot of fun watching him pitch.’’
Gretna advanced a runner to third in the fifth and had two runners on base in the sixth but couldn’t break through.
“My curve was on tonight,’’ Dix said. “And I really wanted to finish this one.’’
Dix got plenty of offensive support, particularly from Austin Callahan and Eli Herink. Callahan had two doubles and a home run and Herink tripled and homered, driving in three.
“We showed up and were ready to play,’’ Callahan said. “We know it’s been 70-some years since we won the title and we want to do this for our town.’’
An RBI single by Dix in the first inning put Fremont on top, and the lead grew to 2-0 in the second after an infield error. Fremont extended its advantage to 4-0 in the fifth on consecutive homers by Herink and Callahan.
Fremont put the game out of reach with a four-run sixth.
“Those four insurance runs were big,’’ Hayden said. “I felt a lot better after that inning.’’
Gretna got the first two outs in the sixth, but No. 8 batter Donnie Mueller was hit by a pitch and No. 9 batter Dawson Glause walked. Jackson Gilfry then had an RBI single, Herink belted a two-run triple and Callahan smashed a run-scoring double.
“They put it to us,’’ Gretna coach Bryan O’Flynn said. “I thought we came out kind of flat, and that can’t happen tomorrow.’’
Gretna was held hitless by Dix for three innings. Its hits came from Joe Weis, Bryant Jeary and Blake Grimm.
Hayden said Fremont wants to do something about its 73-year title drought Saturday when it sends Glause to the mound for Game 2.
“We’re hoping that we can take care of business tomorrow,’’ he said. “And make some history.’’
Gretna (30-17)..............000 000 0—0 3 2
Fremont (32-8).............110 024 x—8 9 0
W: Dix. L: Wiese. 2B: G, Jeary; F, A. Callahan 2. 3B: F, E. Herink. HR: F, E. Herink, A. Callahan.
