The team from Elkhorn South needed a big effort from its starter Tuesday night to stay alive at the American Legion Class A state tournament.

The Storm got it from Max Mosser, who threw six strong innings as Woodhouse Ford (Elkhorn South) posted a 5-3 victory over Fremont First State Bank at Omaha Creighton Prep.

But as good as Mosser was, he got a big assist from reliever Landon Goeser in the seventh. Goeser escaped a bases-loaded jam to preserve the victory and keep the Storm’s hopes for a Legion state title alive.

“I give all the credit to our bats,’’ Mosser said. “And Landon did a great job in that last inning.’’

Mosser allowed five hits and three runs against the last unbeaten team in the tournament. He struck out four but ran into trouble in the seventh when Dawson Glause and Jackson Gilfry singled to start the inning.

Enter Goeser, who got an out before throwing a pitch. He picked Glause off second base to temporarily take the heat off the Storm.

“That pickoff was huge,’’ Woodhouse assistant Brady Hohl said. “I’d like to take credit for that, but it was entirely on our players.’’

Fremont wasn’t finished yet. First State Bank loaded the bases with two outs, but Goeser caught Nick Herink looking for the final out.

Elkhorn South was playing without coach Brandon Dahl, who was suspended for two games after arguing a call Monday. He’ll have to sit out one more game Wednesday.

“We’re playing for our coach,’’ Mosser said. “I know that got us fired up.’’

Elkhorn South led 3-0 before Fremont scored two runs in the top of the fourth. The Storm responded with two in the bottom of the inning, one coming home on an RBI double by Noah Miranda.

A half-hour weather delay in the fifth didn’t stop Mosser, who went back to the mound and pitched into the seventh.

Woodhouse will play the 52’s Patriots (Millard South) at 4 p.m. at Creighton Prep with the winner advancing to play Fremont for the American Division title at 7.

“I thought our kids played really hard tonight,’’ Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said. “But tip your hat to Mosser. I was really impressed with him.’’

Hayden said he still likes his team’s position entering the final day of the tourney. Fremont needs to win just one game while the other teams must win twice.

Fremont also will have top pitcher Brody Sintek, who is 10-0 this summer, ready to go.

“We’re in a pretty good spot,’’ he said. “We’ll need to be ready to go tomorrow.’’

Fremont First State Bank..........000 201 0—3 5 2

Woodhouse Ford Storm.............102 200 x—5 9 0

W: Mosser. L: M. Glause. S: Goeser. 2B: F, N. Herink; WF, Black, Miranda, Juhlin.

52’s Patriots 19, Anderson Ford 2

The team from Millard South pounded out 16 hits to eliminate the squad from Lincoln North Star.

Caden Blair scattered seven hits over five innings to pick up the win. He struck out two and walked one.

“Caden has primarily been a JV pitcher all season,’’ Patriots coach Greg Geary said. “He did a good job, and our offense showed up today.’’

Noah Unzicker had three RBIs while three players — Jayden Folkers, Kutty George and Eli Wallace — had two each. Matt Guthmiller had two hits and scored three times.

“We had a lot of guys contributing today,’’ Geary said. “When you’re hitting like that, it’s contagious.’’

It was a tough finish for Anderson Ford, which won its first two games of the tourney but then dropped two in a row.

“It’s been a special couple of weeks for us,’’ assistant Rich Bishop said. “After this one, we focused on being proud of the effort these guys have put in all season.’’

Peyton Meier had four hits for the team from North Star, which finishes 23-19.

The Patriots, who lost in the first round but have staved off elimination three times, advance to play at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“Our goal after Day 1 was to get to the last day,’’ Geary said. “We knew it was going to be an uphill climb, but we’re still alive.’’

52’s Patriots (32-19)............204 320 8—19 16 0

Anderson Ford (23-19)..........010 100 0— 2 8 5

W: Blair. L: Gubbels. 2B: 52s, Folkers, Wessel, Unzicker, Barry. 3B: AF, Lottman.

American Legion Class A state tournament

At Omaha Creighton Prep

Wednesday: Woodhouse Ford Storm (Elkhorn South) vs. 52s Patriots (Millard South), 4 p.m.; winner to play Fremont First State Bank for the American Division championship, 7.

At Kearney

Wednesday: Roof-Tech Wildcats (Millard West) vs. Kearney Runza, 4 p.m.; winner to play Gretna for the National Division championship, 7.

