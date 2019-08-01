Fremont took a big step Wednesday night toward its first American Legion state title in 73 years.
Fremont First State Bank defeated the 52’s Patriots (Millard South) 8-2 to capture the American Division of the Class A tournament at Omaha Creighton Prep. Fremont advanced to play at National Division champion Gretna in a best-of-three series starting Friday night to determine the state champion.
Fremont has not won that since 1946.
“It’s pretty phenomenal,” Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said. “It’s something so special that I’m not sure the guys totally realize it right now.”
Fremont sent ace Brody Sintek to the mound, and he didn’t disappoint. He allowed four hits in 6⅓ innings and struck out nine before reaching his pitch-count limit.
“Brody did what Brody does,” Hayden said. “He goes out and shoves.”
Sintek improved to 11-0 this summer by defeating the Patriots, who beat Elkhorn South 6-5 earlier Wednesday to advance to the final.
“We know we haven’t won it since 1946,” Sintek said. “It was really fun tonight and my defense played great behind me.”
Fremont had seven hits after five innings but only one run. The Patriots had one hit by that time — a third-inning single by TJ Urban — but that tied it 1-1.
“I was a little worried about that,” Hayden said. “When you see seven or eight hits up there and only one run.”
Fremont broke the game open in the sixth by scoring five runs.
Donnie Mueller and Dawson Glause had consecutive RBI triples and Dillon Dix delivered a two-run single.
The Patriots got one run back in the sixth but Fremont tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh. Eli Herink drew a bases-loaded walk and Austin Callahan had an RBI infield single.
Sintek got the first out in the bottom of the seventh before issuing a walk. Brady Benson then came on to finish the victory, retiring the next two batters to trigger a Fremont dogpile.
“They played great in this tourney,” Patriots coach Greg Geary said. “I have a lot of respect for Jeff. He runs a class program.”
The loss ended a strong tournament run by the team from Millard South, which lost in the first round Saturday but bounced back to win four elimination games.
“It’s tough right now but I told the guys how proud I was of them,” Geary said. “Hopefully this is something we can build on for the future.”
Fremont moves on to play that championship series at Gretna, which won the National Division on Wednesday night by defeating host Kearney Runza 5-1.
The winner of that series advances to the Mid-South Regional next week in Hastings.
“It’s a great feeling,” Hayden said. “I couldn’t be prouder of my guys.”
First State Bank (31-8)...........010 005 2—8 14 0
52’s Patriots (33-20)...............001 001 0—2 4 2
W: Sintek. L: Mungin. 2B: F, Dix; MS, Gerdes, Wessel. 3B: F, Mueller, D. Glause.
52’s Patriots 6, Woodhouse Ford Storm 5
Jarrett Novak belted a walk-off RBI single to lift the Patriots into the final.
The Storm (Elkhorn South) took a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh on an opposite-field RBI triple by Guy Hunt and a sacrifice fly by Tanner Black.
Catcher Drew Wessel led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and Noah Unzicker delivered an RBI groundout to tie it. One out later, Novak smashed a long single into right-center field to end it.
Novak also was the winning pitcher. He went the distance, scattering eight hits and striking out three. Matt Guthmiller added three hits and three RBIs for the Patriots.
Trevor Winterstein and Max Mosser each had two hits for the Storm.
Woodhouse Ford Storm..........012 000 2—5 8 2
52’s Patriots.........................101 011 2—6 8 2
W: Novak. L: Yelick. 3B: WF, Hunt.
