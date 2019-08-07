Brody Sintek tosses no-hitter to lead Fremont team to win over Missouri champion in legion regional

Fremont pitcher Brody Sintek threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts.

 MIKE PATTERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD

HASTINGS, Neb. — Brody Sintek tossed a no-hitter Wednesday to lead Fremont First State Bank to an 8-2 win over Missouri champion Sedalia in a first-round game of the American Legion Mid-South Regional.

Sintek struck out 13 and boosted his record to 12-0 this summer. He finished off the no-hitter by striking out the side in the seventh.

Austin Callahan had a pair of doubles and drove in three for Fremont, which moved to 34-9.

Sedalia fell to 30-17.

