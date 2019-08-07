Brody Sintek tosses no-hitter to lead Fremont team to win over Missouri champion in legion regional

HASTINGS, Neb. — Brody Sintek tossed a no-hitter Wednesday to lead Fremont First State Bank to an 8-2 win over Missouri champion Sedalia in a first-round game of the American Legion Mid-South Regional.
Sintek struck out 13 and boosted his record to 12-0 this summer. He finished off the no-hitter by striking out the side in the seventh.
#nebpreps Fremont’s Brody Sintek finishes off his no-hitter at the Mid-South Regional. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/B5wAlWMSSm— Mike Patterson (@MPattersonOWH) August 7, 2019
Austin Callahan had a pair of doubles and drove in three for Fremont, which moved to 34-9.
Sedalia fell to 30-17.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.