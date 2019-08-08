HASTINGS, Neb. — As the top hitter for Fremont First State Bank, Austin Callahan gets his share of headlines.

But Thursday at the American Legion Mid-South Regional, it was his twin brother, Brennan, who came up big.

He belted a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning to help lift Fremont to a 7-4 win over the Three Rivers Bandits (Okla.) at Duncan Field. First State Bank (35-9) moved to 2-0 in the tourney to remain in the winners bracket.

In addition to that key hit, Brennan also pitched three hitless innings of relief to pick up the victory.

“I’m the Callahan to watch out for,’’ Brennan said. “That’s what I tell my brother.’’

Fremont was able to rally by showing patience at the plate in the final inning. The team took advantage of four walks, including one to Mitchell Glause with the bases loaded that tied the game.

Brennan Callahan followed with his two-run single to left before a wild pitch brought in Fremont’s final run.

“The kids were doing what we told them in that last inning,’’ Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said. “We scrapped to get runners because you can’t come from behind without getting guys on base.’’

Oklahoma had grabbed a 4-1 advantage by scoring three runs in the third. It put Fremont in the hole for one of the few times this postseason.

“It reminded me of the win we had against Hastings at the state tournament,’’ Hayden said. “You need wins like that to handle situations like the one we had today.’’

In that victory over Hastings, Fremont scored a run in the seventh to tie it and another in the eighth to win it.

Against the Oklahoma state champion, Fremont had two outs and one runner on base in the seventh. An intentional walk to Austin Callahan and a walk to Dillon Dix loaded the bases.

The Bandits then turned to reliever Hagen Earls to close out the win, but he couldn’t do it. Glause walked on a close 3-2 pitch before Brennan Callahan’s two-run single.

“Mitchell probably has the best plate discipline of anybody on our team,’’ Hayden said. “He knew that last pitch was out of the zone and trusted the ump to make the call.’’

The coach added that he likes his team’s chances the rest of the way.

“Right now we’re hot,’’ he said. “And it’s tough to cool off a team when it gets like that."

Fremont (35-9) ...... 010 020 4 — 7 3 3

Oklahoma (28-7) ... 103 000 0 — 4 5 3

W: B. Callahan. L: Burchfield. O, Lasater.

