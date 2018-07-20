Another big game from Brenden Andersen led to a big victory for the American Legion team from Omaha Central.
Andersen belted a grand slam as the Four Aces Kwik Stop Eagles defeated the Big Fred’s Pizza Mustangs (Millard North) 8-5 on Friday night in the Class A Area 2 tournament at Fricke Field. The 29-19 Eagles advance to a second-round game Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The 25-15 Mustangs will seek to stave off elimination in a losers bracket game Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Andersen, who finished with five RBIs, helped give Four Aces an 8-0 lead. He had a run-scoring double in the first before unloading his bases-loaded homer over the right-field fence in the second.
“I didn’t think it was going to go,’’ he said. “I was just trying to sneak one over the right fielder’s head.’’
Andersen has had a huge summer at the plate. The Garden City (Kan.) Community College signee has 33 doubles, eight home runs and a batting average hovering near .500.
“Nothing he does surprises me anymore,’’ Eagles coach Jerry Kreber said. “We expect things to happen when he’s at the plate.’’
Trailing 8-0, Big Fred’s tried to battle back. The Mustangs cut the deficit in half in the third on consecutive RBIs from four players — Matt Goetzmann, Spencer Weber, Ryan Mendez and Ben Weber — but Four Aces starter Marcus Rivera got a strikeout to escape the jam.
“I thought he pitched really well,’’ Kreber said. “He’s had some pretty good efforts, and today he got us over the hump.’’
Rivera and reliever Tony Shanahan limited Big Fred’s to one run the rest of the way. Rivera picked up the victory while Shanahan worked out of trouble in the seventh to help keep the Eagles in the winners bracket.
“You just can’t fall behind by eight runs,’’ Mustangs coach Dave Cork said. “We battled back but they turned a couple of double plays that really hurt us.’’
Involved in both of those double plays was shortstop Keean Allen, making his first start in weeks after being sidelined by a broken hand.
“He was solid,’’ Kreber said. “Our defense was outstanding, and we need that to be successful.’’
Andersen said he hopes the Eagles can continue their winning ways throughout the area tournament and eventually reach the state tourney that begins July 28.
“We’ve been putting things together,’’ he said. “And this was a great start for us.’’
Four Aces Kwik Stop (29-19)........152 000 0—8 7 0
Big Fred’s Pizza (25-15)...............004 000 1—5 10 2
W: Rivera. L: Obrecht. 2B: FA, Andersen. HR: FA, Andersen.
Seniors
CLASS A
Area 1
Medicine Man Pharmacy 9, SOS Heating and Cooling 0: Josh Olson picked up the win, Trevor Stevens and Colton Sudbeck combined for three extra base hits and five RBIs to lead Medicine Man Pharmacy (Omaha Skutt). Medicine Man Pharmacy advances to play to Elkhorn South in the winner’s bracket semifinal.
Area 2
Papio Pinnacle Bank 5, Millard Sox Gold 1: Caiden Hill tossed a complete game and Hunter Scruggs added two doubles to lead Papio Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista).
Area 3 at Brown Park
52's Patriots Millard South 11, Pyramid Roofing Vikings 1: Drew Gillin had two hits and scored two runs.
DiGiorgios Sportswear 11, DJ's Dugout East Bellevue East 2, 9 inn.: Brennan Chonis went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and Ben Deiber gave up two runs over eight innings to pick up the win for DiGiorgios Sportswear (Omaha Gross).
PACE Post 331 5, DJ's Dugout West Bellevue West 0: Victor Rivas tossed a four-hitter with 8 strikeouts and Jose Martinez added three hits and scored two runs to lead PACE Post 331 (Omaha South).
Area 4
Roof-Tech Wildcats 5, Millard Sox Black 3: Jackson Wright had a double, a triple and two runs scored.
Class B
Area 2 at Ashland
ETC Knights 4, EMN Nationals 0: Sid deMayo tossed six scoreless innings, striking out 6 and Matt Brichacek added two hits and an RBI.
Area 7
Kearney Runza 10, North Platte First Nationals 0, 5 inn.: Kearney's Zane Schmidt had two home runs and four RBIs. Jared Wegner had a home run and complete game victory for Kearney Runza.
Scottsbluff's WESTCO 2, Lexington Pinnacle Bank Seniors 0: Trent Richter had a complete game shutout against Lexington in a 2-0 victory.
Juniors
CLASS A
Area 4 at Ralston
Friday
52’s Patriots 15, McKeans Floor-to-Ceiling Post 373 5
Medicine Man Pharmacy 14, Carpenter Dental 13
Woodhouse Storm Post 211 Navy 21, PACE Packers 4
