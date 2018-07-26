This postseason already had its share of drama for the American Legion team from Bennington.

After surviving four one-run games in the area tournament before busting loose in the championship, the squad is heading to the Class B state tournament.

“We were playing in one of the toughest area tourneys in the state,” coach Jamie Schleifer said. “Our pitchers were awesome and we were able to get it done.”

Bennington navigated its way through the B-3 tournament. That field included top seed Omaha Concordia and host Mainelli Mechanical (Omaha Roncalli), the defending Class B Legion champion and Class B varsity champ this spring.

Schleifer’s team defeated Fort Calhoun 4-3 in the first round before a 6-5 win over Mainelli. Bennington then defeated Concordia 2-1 with the help of some late-game heroics by center fielder Cooper Prososki.

He helped preserve the victory with two outs in the seventh inning with an over-the-fence grab of a potential two-run homer.

“I had never seen a catch like that,” Schleifer said. “His nose was all bloody and the banner was scraped off the fence where he climbed it.”

Bennington then eliminated Blair 2-1 before losing its first area tourney game 2-1 to Concordia. In the rematch for the championship, Bennington cruised to a 10-0 victory.

“Our bats really came alive,” Schleifer said. “We had been getting four or five hits most of the tournament, but I think we had six in the first inning that last game.”

Bennington’s reward is a berth in the eight-team Class B state tournament that begins Saturday at Wayne. The Badgers face McCook at 1 p.m. in a first-round game.

The Legion run is redemption after the varsity team went 11-10 in the spring and didn’t reach state.

“The spring has been a motivator,” Schleifer said. “But we’ve got some different players and right now everybody is looking ahead instead of back.”

The coach added that some of his younger players made major contributions during the area tournament. Cody Flynn and Kyler Essink combined for 11 hits in the final two games while Wyatt Knutson-Smith picked up a complete-game win in the final.

“After making it through that tough (area) tournament, our guys are excited to go to state,” Schleifer said. “And I think winning so many close games will be a positive for us.”

Bennington won the Class C Legion title in 2004 and was Class B runner-up to Waverly in 2016.

“Our guys absolutely want to win this title,” Schleifer said. “We’re going to give it our best shot.”

The Class B schedule:

Saturday: Alliance vs. Hickman, 10 a.m.; Bennington vs. McCook, 1 p.m.; Wayne vs. Schwisow Construction (Lincoln Lutheran), 4; Springfield Prime Time Sports vs. Wahoo, 7. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Monday: Losers bracket games at 1 p.m. and 4; winners bracket game at 7. Tuesday: Games at 4 p.m. and 7. Wednesday: Championship game, 5 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary)

