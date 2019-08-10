HASTINGS, Neb. — Fremont’s run at the American Legion Mid-South Regional came to an end Saturday in a 5-4 loss to Arkansas champion Bryant.

Austin Callahan belted the first home run of the tournament at spacious Duncan Field but it wasn’t enough as Fremont First State Bank finishes the season 35-11.

Fremont, making its first regional appearance since 1946, trailed 5-3 heading into the seventh inning. A run-scoring grounder by Dillon Dix trimmed the Bryant lead to one but a groundout and a strikeout ended the game.

Bryant advances to play in the regional final Sunday at 1 p.m.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

Nebraska state baseball championship front pages since 2004

Check out the front page of The World-Herald's prep baseball state championship coverage since 2004.

1 of 16

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription