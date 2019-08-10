HASTINGS, Neb. — Fremont’s run at the American Legion Mid-South Regional came to an end Saturday in a 5-4 loss to Arkansas champion Bryant.
Austin Callahan belted the first home run of the tournament at spacious Duncan Field but it wasn’t enough as Fremont First State Bank finishes the season 35-11.
Fremont, making its first regional appearance since 1946, trailed 5-3 heading into the seventh inning. A run-scoring grounder by Dillon Dix trimmed the Bryant lead to one but a groundout and a strikeout ended the game.
Bryant advances to play in the regional final Sunday at 1 p.m.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.