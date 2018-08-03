To Five Points Bank coach Pat Mooney, it might forever be known as the Wire Play.
It happened Wednesday in the semifinal of the American Legion Class A tournament in Columbus. The team from Omaha Creighton Prep was trailing the 52’s Patriots (Millard South) 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth when Evan Laney led off.
He lofted a deep fly down the right-field line that dropped abruptly barely foul. The ball hit a power line from the lights that extended from deep right field to center.
Laney ended up flying out to left field a few pitches later when Garrett Svoboda made a diving catch. The play loomed even larger when Max Mandel followed with a single.
Five Points didn’t score in the sixth or seventh innings and the Patriots held on to win, ending the season for the team from Prep. It also ended Five Points’ state-record streak of consecutive regional trips at seven.
“It’s a tough deal because the angle we had, it would have stayed fair,” Mooney said. “It was just one of those freaky plays.”
Tournament director Brad Hansen said the wire is something umpires discuss before each game. If the ball hits the wire, wherever it lands is how the play is called.
“It’s happened maybe one other time since I’ve been here,” Hansen said. “The odds against it happening are pretty great.”
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
After quick turnaround, Patriots fall short in final
Perhaps lost in the excitement of the National Division Class A final was the effort of runner-up 52’s Patriots.
Coach Greg Geary’s squad held on to eliminate Five Points 3-2 then had a short turnaround before taking on C&H Construction (Omaha Burke) for the championship.
The Patriots trailed 5-1 but scored two in the sixth and two in the seventh to force extra innings. The 52’s had a chance to win in the seventh but a 4-3 double play started by second baseman Tyler Cate ended that threat.
The 52’s had runners at second and third with two outs in the eighth but came up short. Reliever Zach Munson got the inning-ending strikeout while catcher Nolan Opheim blocked two potential game-ending wild pitches.
C&H struck for five runs in the ninth to win 10-5.
It was a tough way to end the season for the Patriots, who were runners-up to Prep at state in the spring. There were six seniors in the starting lineup Wednesday night, including Nebraska recruits Kyle Perry and Drew Gilin.
Prime Time players net Springfield first Class B title
Springfield Prime Time Sports brought the town its first Class B Legion title, capturing the tourney in Wayne.
Coach Jim Lynam’s squad went 4-1 in the tournament, defeating Wahoo 13-3 in the final.
Lynam said one key to victory was his team going unbeaten the first three days. That allowed Prime Time to play one less game than Wahoo, which bounced back from a first-round loss to reach the final.
“You’ve got to take care of business early in the tournament,” he said. “And our kids compete like no other.”
Much of the team consisted of players who competed for Platteview in the spring. That squad lost to eventual state champion Omaha Roncalli in districts and failed to reach state.
“It was nice to be able to come back and end the summer this way,” Lynam said. “And this was a tough tournament.”
The tourney got off to an unusual start for Prime Time last Saturday, when weather pushed back the start time to 10:30 p.m. Prime Time beat Wahoo 5-1 in the opener.
“That got us off to a great start,” he said. “Then we just kept it going.”
David City has right recipe to repeat as Class C champ
David City was able to repeat as Class C Legion champion in the tournament held in Albion.
Coach Matt Croghan’s squad defeated Pender 10-6 in the final. Like Class A champion C&H Construction and Class B champ Springfield, David City was the last unbeaten team in its tourney.
“We had strong pitching and that allowed us to get through the five days,” Croghan said. “We also got timely hits and played small ball.”
David City also flashed the speed that helped produce a state title last year. In a second-round victory Sunday, Croghan’s team stole 13 bases.
“We still run the bases like crazy,” the coach said. “We always want to put as much pressure on the defense as we can.”
David City had to scrap in that final as Pender rallied to tie the game 6-6 after five innings. Croghan said a Jack Jacob single helped energize the offense, and David City scored the game’s final four runs.
“That restarted it for us,” he said. “We kind of got it going again after that.”
Croghan said it was a satisfying end to his first season as coach.
“If you told me back on Memorial Day that we were going to repeat as champions, I’d have laughed,” he said. “I can’t say enough about the way this team came together and won the title.”
Statistics needed
Coaches of Senior Legion teams are asked to submit their final statistics by Sunday to mike.patterson@owh.com. That doesn’t include the teams from Millard West and Burke, which will travel to regionals next week in North Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.