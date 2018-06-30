American Legion Baseball statistics as published in The World-Herald on July 1.
Batting
Batting average: Cate, C&H Construction Black, .600; Ehresman, Om. Concordia, .550; Walls, DJ’s Dugout East, .519; Torosian, Om. Concordia, .518; Andersen, Kwik Stop Eagles, .514; Hesser, Wahoo State Bank, .508; Zipay, KB Building Services, .494; Stevens, Medicine Man Pharmacy, .486; Goetzmann, Big Fred’s Mustangs, .478; Boothe, Lincoln U-Stop, .465; Mandel, Five Points Bank Blue, .463; Petersen, Amerilawn, .462; Walther, DJ’s Dugout East, .461; Diederich, Woodhouse Storm, .460; Ahrens, Wahoo State Bank, .460; Bunz, Woodhouse Storm, .458; Jones, Om. Concordia, .452; Lenhart, KB Building Services, .451; Barnett, Papio Pinnacle Bank, .450; Gordon, Medicine Man Pharmacy, .449; Peterson, Woodhouse Storm, .444; Chudomelka, DJ’s Dugout East, .443; Frederick, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, .441; Busenitz, Ashland, .440.
Hits: Andersen, KwikStop Eagles, 54; Zipay, KB Building Services, 42; Walther, DJ’s Dugout East, 41; Walls, DJ’s Dugout East, 40; Sullivan, KwikStop Eagles, 40; Cate, C&H Construction Black, 39; Lenhart, KB Building Services, 37; Reinert, KB Building Services, 36; Barnett, Papio Pinnacle Bank, 36; Chudomelka, DJ’s Dugout East, 35; Olson, C&H Construction Black, 35; Wessel, 52s Patriots, 34; Adams, Waverly, 34; Eickhoff, KB Building Services, 34; Matt, DJ’s Dugout East, 33; Ehresman, Om. Concordia, 33; Hesser, Wahoo State Bank, 33; Peterson, Woodhouse Storm, 32; Munson, C&H Construction Black, 32; Boeve, Hastings, 32; Laux, Hastings, 32; Griger, DiGiorgio’s 31; Gilin, 52s Patriots, 31; Harding, Bennington, 31; Lakin, KwikStop Eagles, 31; Koenigsman, DJ’s Dugout West, 30; Essink, Bennington, 30.
RBIs: Andersen, KwikStop Eagles, 36; Lenhart, KB Building Services, 35; Walther, DJ’s Dugout East, 30; Peterson, Woodhouse Storm, 30; Matt, DJ’s Dugout East, 29; Munson, C&H Construction Black, 27; Gilin, 52s Patriots, 26; Curran, KB Building Services, 25; Laux, Hastings, 25; Zipay, KB Building Services, 24; Walls, DJ’s Dugout East, 24; Chudomelka, DJ’s Dugout East, 24; Eickhoff, KB Building Services, 23; Asher, Hastings, 23; Sullivan, KwikStop Eagles, 23; Boeve, Hastings, 22; Reinert, KB Building Services, 22; Cain, KB Building Services, 22; Reetz, Woodhouse Storm, 22; C. Mathewson, Springfield PrimeTime, 22; J. Mathewson, Springfield PrimeTime, 21; Thomas, Springfield PrimeTime, 21; Laney, Five Points Bank Blue, 21; Lortz, C&H Construction Black, 21; Hesser, Wahoo State Bank, 21; Hancock, Wahoo State Bank, 21.
Runs: Zipay, KB Building Services, 33; Ahrens, Wahoo State Bank, 32; Sullivan, KwikStop Eagles, 32; Lakin, KwikStop Eagles, 31; Walther, DJ’s Dugout East, 31; Gutschow, OrthoNebraska Antlers, 31; Lenhart, KB Building Services, 30; Laux, Hastings, 30; Mitchell, C&H Construction, 29; Olson, C&H Construction, 29; Eickhoff, KB Building Services, 28; Barnett, Papio Pinnacle Bank, 28; Reinert, KB Building Services, 27; Walls, DJ’s Dugout East, 27; Pavon, DJ’s Dugout East, 26; Peterson, Woodhouse Storm, 26; Perry, 52s Patriots, 26; Gilin, 52s Patriots, 25; Svoboda, 52s Patriots, 24; Curran, KB Building Services, 24; Hoeke, Woodhouse Storm, 24; Jordon, Waverly, 24; Sorensen, KwikStop Eagles, 24; Andersen, KwikStop Eagles, 24; Torosian, Om. Concordia, 24; Leiferman, KB Building Services, 23; Boeve, Hastings, 23; Bonham, Hastings, 22; Kozal, Waverly, 22; Adams, Waverly, 22; Cech, Woodhouse Storm, 22; Diederich, Woodhouse Storm, 22; Chudomelka, DJ’s Dugout East, 22; Randazzo, OrthoNebraska Antlers, 22; Safford, Pyramid Roofing Vikings, 22.
Doubles: Andersen, KwikStop Eagles, 25; Barnett, Papio Pinnacle Bank, 11; Walther, DJ’s Dugout East, 10; J. Mathewson, Springfield PrimeTime, 10; Stevens, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 10; Lenhart, KB Building Services, 10; Ahrens, Wahoo State Bank, 10; Sudbeck, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 10; DeMayo, ETC Knights, 9; Asher, Hastings, 9; Gutschow, OrthoNebraska Antlers, 9; Pavon, DJ’s Dugout East, 8; Koesters, KwikStop Eagles, 8; Wessel, 52s Patriots, 8; Allen, DJ’s Dugout West, 8; Eickhoff, KB Building Services, 8; Olson, C&H Construction Black, 8; Prososki, Bennington, 8; Zipay, KB Building Services, 7; Reinert, KB Building Services, 7; Chudomelka, DJ’s Dugout East, 7; Boeve, Hastings, 7; Hancock, Wahoo State Bank, 7; Hovelsrud, Waverly, 7; Jones, Om. Concordia, 7; Spencer, KwikStop Eagles, 7; Roberts, KwikStop Eagles, 7; Sullivan, KwikStop Eagles, 6; Fitzke, Fremont First State Bank, 6; Mercier, Sampson Construction, 6; Torosian, Om. Concordia, 6; Adams, Waverly, 6; Kozal, Waverly, 6; Curran, KB Building Services, 6; Staebell, 52s Patriots, 6; Cain, KB Building Services, 6; Koenigsman, DJ’s Dugout West, 6; Mueller, Columbus Cornerstone, 6; Peterson, Woodhouse Storm, 6; Oseka, Amerilawn, 6; Hill, Papio Pinnacle Bank, 6; Boothe, Lincoln U-Stop, 6.
Triples: Walls, DJ’s Dugout East, 7; Jordon, Waverly, 5; Zipay, KB Building Services, 5; Lenhart, KB Building Services, 5; Christo, OrthoNebraska Antlers, 5; Munson, C&H Construction Black, 4; Walther, DJ’s Dugout East, 4; Frederick, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 4; Mandel, Five Points Bank Blue, 3; Reinert, KB Building Services, 3; Eickhoff, KB Building Services, 3; Gilin, 52s Patriots, 3; Wallace, 52s Patriots, 3; Barnett, Papio Pinnacle Bank, 3; J. Mathewson, Springfield PrimeTime, 3; Larson, Lincoln U-Stop, 3; Callahan, Fremont First State Bank, 3; Adams, Waverly, 3; Weber, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 3; Hoeke, Woodhouse Storm, 3; Fogelstrom, Pyramid Roofing Vikings, 3; Sullivan, KwikStop Eagles, 3; Roberts, KwikStop Eagles, 2; Gordon, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 2; Konkler, Plattsmouth, 2; Fox, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 2; Hall, C&H Construction Black, 2; Lortz, C&H Construction Black, 2; Lorenz, Five Points Bank Blue, 2; Firmature, Five Points Bank Blue, 2; Reetz, Woodhouse Storm, 2; Peterson, Woodhouse Storm, 2; Cech, Woodhouse Storm, 2; Diederich, Woodhouse Storm, 2; Young, OrthoNebraska Antlers, 2; Culver, Wahoo State Bank, 2.
Home runs: Lenhart, KB Building Services, 5; Reetz, Woodhouse Storm, 5; Aho, Plattsmouth, 4; Mercier, Sampson Construction, 4; Kozal, Waverly, 3; J. Mathewson, Springfield PrimeTime, 3; Andersen, KwikStop Eagles, 3; Rivera, KwikStop Eagles, 2; Bickford, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 2; Wageman, Bennington, 2; Nelson, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 2; Curran, KB Building Services, 2; Gilin, 52s Patriots, 2; Barnett, Papio Pinnacle Bank, 2; Campbell, Falls City, 2; McNeil, Sampson Construction, 2.
Stolen bases: Young, OrthoNebraska Antlers, 21; Olson, C&H Construction Black, 20; Barnett, Papio Pinnacle Bank, 19; Walls, DJ’s Dugout East, 18; J. Mathewson, Springfield PrimeTime, 18; Bredemeier, Falls City, 16; Wageman, Bennington, 14; Mitchell, C&H Construction Black, 14; Hoeke, Woodhouse Storm, 13; Gilin, 52s Patriots, 13; C. Mathewson, Springfield PrimeTime, 13; Zimmerman, Lincoln U-Stop, 12; Lorenz, Five Points Bank Blue, 12; Thomas, Springfield PrimeTime, 12; Randazzo, OrthoNebraska Antlers, 12; Ripa, Papio Pinnacle Bank, 12; Adams, Waverly, 12; Munson, C&H Construction Black, 12; Mandel, Five Points Bank Blue, 11; Laux, Hastings, 11; Peterson, Woodhouse Storm, 11; Whitehead, Ashland, 11; Koenigsman, DJ’s Dugout West, 11; Goetzmann, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 11; Torosian, Om. Concordia, 10; Ahrens, Wahoo State Bank, 9; Lakin, KwikStop Eagles, 9; Michaels, Springfield PrimeTime, 9; Ehresman, Om. Concordia, 9; Allbery, Five Points Bank Blue, 8; Pavon, DJ’s Dugout East, 9; Valentine, Hastings, 9; Lemon, DJ’s Dugout West, 9; Jordon, Waverly, 9; Lenhart, KB Building Services, 9.
Pitching
Wins: McElderry, C&H Construction Black, 6; Perry, 52s Patriots, 5; Asher, Hastings, 5; Laux, Hastings, 5; Chudomelka, DJ’s Dugout East, 5; Hagan, KB Building Services, 5; Stegman, KB Building Services, 5; Lenhart, KB Building Services, 5; Roesler, Springfield PrimeTime, 5; Kahre, OrthoNebraska Antlers, 4; Schumacher, Bennington, 4; Kanzmeier, Om. Concordia, 4; Frederick, Papio Pinnacle Bank, 4; Jones, Central City, 4; Wilson, KwikStop Eagles, 4; Whitehead, Ashland, 4; Bredemeier, Falls City, 4; Heser, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 4; Stebbing, Wahoo State Bank, 4; Michaels, Springfield PrimeTime, 4; Dreher, Hastings, 4; Gatto, Hastings, 4; Petersen, Amerilawn, 4; Schwanke, Om. Concordia, 3; Wolfe, Five Points Bank Blue, 3; Renken, 52s Patriots, 3; Locum, 52s Patriots, 3; Sides, Amerilawn, 3; Boone, KwikStop Eagles, 3; Koesters, KwikStop Eagles, 3; Keating, Five Points Bank Blue, 3; Witkowski, Five Points Bank Blue, 3; Schomers, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 3; Gradoville, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 3; Walls, DJ’s Dugout East, 3; Oden, Wahoo State Bank, 3; Sabatka, Wahoo State Bank, 3; Winters, DJ’s Dugout East, 3; Pavon, DJ’s Dugout East, 3; Hain, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 3; Reiser, Waverly, 3; Boeve, Hastings, 3; Carl, Bennington, 3; Povich, DJ’s Dugout West, 3; Davis, Plattsmouth, 3; Fink, Woodhouse Storm, 3; Kirkpatrick, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 3; Munson, C&H Construction Black, 3; Wize, C&H Construction Black, 3; Graham, Springfield PrimeTime, 3; DeMayo, ETC Knights, 3; Gordon, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 3; Holzworth, KB Building Services, 3.
ERA: Laux, Hastings, 0.00; Whitehead, Ashland, 0.00; Snyder, Lincoln U-Stop, 0.28; Japp, Bennington, 0.38; Glause, Fremont First State Bank, 0.40; Munson, C&H Construction Black, 0.53; Perry, 52s Patriots, 0.55; Holloway, DJ’s Dugout East, 0.56; Frederick, Papio Pinnacle Bank, 0.58; Kucera, Fremont First State Bank, 0.82; Petersen, Amerilawn, 0.88; Dettman, Central City, 1.00; Schomers, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 1.03; Hagan, KB Building Services, 1.03; Naran, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 1.10; Schwanke, Om. Concordia, 1.11; Colbert, Papio Pinnacle Bank, 1.11; Chavis, Dave’s Auto Body Huskies, 1.13; Carl, Bennington, 1.32; Locum, 52s Patriots, 1.30; Pavon, DJ’s Dugout East, 1.36; Graham, Springfield PrimeTime, 1.40; Stevens, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 1.50; Gordon, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 1.53; Asher, Hastings, 1.56; Dix, Fremont First State Bank, 1.59; Shanahan, KwikStop Eagles, 1.59; Schumacher, Bennington, 1.61; Lemon, DJ’s Dugout West, 1.61; Renken, 52s Patriots, 1.62; Heser, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 1.65; Hill, Papio Pinnacle Bank, 1.68; Michaels, Springfield PrimeTime, 1.69; Kahre, OrthoNebraska Antlers, 1.77; McElderry, C&H Construction Black, 1.77; Yakopec, C&H Construction Black, 1.79; Lenhart, KB Building Services, 1.82; Jacquot, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 1.87; Boeve, Hastings, 1.90; Wize, C&H Construction Black, 1.91.
Strikeouts: Snyder, Lincoln U-Stop, 45; Schwanke, Om. Concordia, 44; Whitehead, Ashland, 44; Bunz, Woodhouse Storm, 43; Stebbing, Wahoo State Bank, 43; Petersen, Amerilawn, 43; Perry, 52s Patriots, 42; Carl, Bennington, 42; Povich, DJ’s Dugout West, 41; Munson, C&H Construction Black, 40; Mercier, Sampson Construction, 39; Michaels, Springfield PrimeTime, 36; Dirgo, Pyramid Roofing Vikings, 35; McElderry, C&H Construction Black, 32; Jones, Central City, 31; Davis, Plattsmouth, 30; Wylder, Waverly, 29; Pavon, DJ’s Dugout East, 28; Oden, Wahoo State Bank, 27; Deiber, DiGiorgio’s, 26; Rivera, KwikStop Eagles, 26; Kucera, Fremont First State Bank, 26; Wize, C&H Construction Black, 26; Richards, Springfield PrimeTime, 26; Savine, DJ’s Dugout West, 26; Kanzmeier, Om. Concordia, 25; Glause, Fremont First State Bank, 24; Schumacher, Bennington, 24; Schatz, Woodhouse Storm, 24; Dreher, Hastings, 24; Peyton, Five Points Bank Blue, 23; Scott, Wahoo State Bank, 23; Firmature, Five Points Bank Blue, 22; Colbert, Papio Pinnacle Bank, 22; DeMayo, ETC Knights, 22; Chudomelka, DJ’s Dugout East, 22; Mandel, Five Points Bank Blue, 21; Obrecht, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 21; Leiferman, KB Building Services, 21; Lenhart, KB Building Services, 21; Gatto, Hastings, 21; Asher, Hastings, 20; Lewandowski, DiGiorgio’s, 20; Boone, KwikStop Eagles, 20; Stegman, KB Building Services, 20; Schomers, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 20; Konkler, Plattsmouth, 20.
Saves: Randall, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 3; Japp, Bennington, 3; Povich, DJ’s Dugout West, 2; Firmature, Five Points Bank Blue, 2; Keating, Five Points Bank Blue, 2; Walls, DJ’s Dugout East, 2; King, OrthoNebraska Antlers, 2; Glause, Fremont First State Bank, 2.
