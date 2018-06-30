Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Saturday, June 30, as published in The World-Herald.
* * *
SENIORS
Hastings Five Points Bank 9, Papillion 1: Mike Boeve had a home run and Trey Asher earned the win for Five Points Bank (Hastings).
Millard West 6, Hastings Five Points Bank 1, 5 inn.: Payton Landel recorded the win.
TOURNAMENTS
FORT CALHOUN TOURNAMENT
Concordia 15, Kearney 7: Grant Meyers was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and Concordia improved to 14-5.
GI KEARNEY TOURNAMENT
Papillion Pinnacle Bank 8, Grand Island Home Federal 6: Coby Griffith homered and Henry Sis picked up the win for Papillion Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista).
MIKE PETERSEN TOURNAMENT
Medicine Man Pharmacy 12, Huron, S.D. 4: Josh Olson picked up the win and Colton Sudbeck, Reilly Kirkpatrick and Jacob Legleiter each had two RBIs while Jackson Gordon was 2 for 3 with three runs scored for Medicine Man Pharmacy (Omaha Skutt).
Medicine Man Pharmacy 11, J.C. Bragger 4: Eli Barton picked up the win and Colton Sudbeck had four RBIs to help Medicine Man Pharmacy complete pool play undefeated and advance to the tournament’s semifinals.
DJ’s Dugout West 10, Parkview Christian 1: Cam Madsen had three hits and Caden Eby had two hits while Levi Storey picked up the win for DJ’s Dugout West (Bellevue West).
52’s Patriots 16, Judd’s Brothers 3: Noah Greise had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs and Tyson Gerdes picked up the win for 52’s Patriots (Millard South).
Also:
Wahoo State Bank 9, 52’s Patriots 5
MILLARD SOX GOLD TOURNAMENT
Big Fred’s Mustangs 13, Bryan Legion 2: Ryan Mendez tossed a complete game and Derek Botaletto had three hits, including an inside-the-park home run, and Big Fred’s (Millard North) advanced to Sunday’s championship game.
Auburn senior-to-be Baily Darnell didn't have a Division I scholarship offer until he arrived at South Dakota State on June 11. His performance at the Jackrabbits prospect camp changed that. Click here to read the story.
Camp season gets going in June, and Lincoln High's Cedric Case will be busy. Along with participating in the 7v7 Gridiron Classic on June 20-21, he plans on attending camps at eight schools. Click here to read the full story.
Wes Dreamer and his family made a decision to transfer from Elmwood-Murdock to Lincoln East for his senior season. "Going to a bigger school will help me with the transition to college life," Dreame said. Click here to read the full story.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Trendell Dawkins received his first scholarship offer from South Dakota State, making him the 17th in-state recruit in the 2019 class to receive a Division I offer. Click here to read the full story.
It's not just Kohl Herbolsheimer's 6-foot-3, 260-pound stature that's impressive. Just a Millard South sophomore, Herbolsheimer is the foundation of the resurgence of the Patriots' football program. Click here to read the story.
David Wingett is a name that most in and around Nebraska are familiar with. He had a record-breaking career at Winnebago and helped lead the Indians to a 2015 Class C-1 state championship. Click here to read the story.
Those that closely follow Nebraska high school basketball will recognize Wes Dreamer, the 6-foot-5.5 forward at Elmwood-Murdock who is a skilled offensive player with good length and a solid face-up game. Click here to read the story.
Jayna Green has become a household name for Millard North girls basketball. Although not the team's leading scorer, she is an integral part of the Mustangs' attack. Click here to read the full story.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Football? Track? Both? Lincoln High's Darius Luff will have options in college. Click here to read the story.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Auburn senior-to-be Baily Darnell didn't have a Division I scholarship offer until he arrived at South Dakota State on June 11. His performance at the Jackrabbits prospect camp changed that. Click here to read the story.
Camp season gets going in June, and Lincoln High's Cedric Case will be busy. Along with participating in the 7v7 Gridiron Classic on June 20-21, he plans on attending camps at eight schools. Click here to read the full story.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wes Dreamer and his family made a decision to transfer from Elmwood-Murdock to Lincoln East for his senior season. "Going to a bigger school will help me with the transition to college life," Dreame said. Click here to read the full story.
COURTESY PHOTO
Javen Udofia has drawn early interest from UNO and South Dakota. Now he's ready to make an even bigger impact for Omaha Bryan. Click here to read the full story.
JOEY WALLER/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams is following his brother's lead in becoming a Division I recruit. Click here to read the full story.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Trendell Dawkins received his first scholarship offer from South Dakota State, making him the 17th in-state recruit in the 2019 class to receive a Division I offer. Click here to read the full story.
Omaha Creighton Prep junior Akol Arop has had an offer from UNO since December. His second Division I offer came from Drake after a home visit with coach Darian DeVries. Click here to read the story.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A torn labrum didn't prevent Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson running back Cameron Baker from becoming one of western Iowa's top prospects. Click here to read the story.
It's not just Kohl Herbolsheimer's 6-foot-3, 260-pound stature that's impressive. Just a Millard South sophomore, Herbolsheimer is the foundation of the resurgence of the Patriots' football program. Click here to read the story.
David Wingett is a name that most in and around Nebraska are familiar with. He had a record-breaking career at Winnebago and helped lead the Indians to a 2015 Class C-1 state championship. Click here to read the story.
Columbus Scotus utility player Jimmy Rash holds an offer from the Huskers, but he's waiting for an offer from his dream school, Arizona. Click here to read the story.
JIMMY RASH/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Those that closely follow Nebraska high school basketball will recognize Wes Dreamer, the 6-foot-5.5 forward at Elmwood-Murdock who is a skilled offensive player with good length and a solid face-up game. Click here to read the story.
Is Dylan Phillips a better hitter or a better pitcher? You can make the call, though it won’t be easy. The Omaha Creighton Prep senior had an outstanding season — both at the plate and on the mound — that helped lead to the Junior Jays’ third straight Class A title.
Three linemen, two superstar skill talents and one top national prospect who can live in the line and skill universes — not to mention throwing a shot put a half-mile. The 2017 World-Herald Super Six wasn’t among the hardest to pick, but it’s easily among the best in recent years.
It was a historic volleyball season for Omaha Skutt, and the same could be said for SkyHawks coach Renee Saunders. She’s the first former World-Herald Nebraska high school athlete of the year to receive the newspaper’s high school coach of the year honor.
He’s the first athlete of the year from Beatrice since Bob Hohn in 1960. He’s also only the fourth junior honored in 67 years, following Gerry Gdowski of Fremont in 1985, Leodis Flowers of Omaha Central in 1986 and Ron Coleman of Omaha North in 2009.
Schlautman is The World-Herald’s Nebraska high school girls athlete of the year. She was the libero on an undefeated, nationally ranked volleyball team, the point guard on a winning basketball team and the leading scorer on the Class B state championship soccer team.
The records listed are taken from World-Herald archives, files from the Nebraska School Activities Association not updated since 2009 and a limited response seeking school records from coaches in the state.
It was a cold day for an outdoor photo when our All-Nebraska first-teamers gathered for a picture outside Joslyn Castle. But the players toughed it out. They were a cut above all season when talent was plentiful on high school basketball courts in Nebraska. This wasn’t the only time they sho…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.