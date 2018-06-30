Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Saturday, June 30, as published in The World-Herald.

* * *

SENIORS

Hastings Five Points Bank 9, Papillion 1: Mike Boeve had a home run and Trey Asher earned the win for Five Points Bank (Hastings).

Millard West 6, Hastings Five Points Bank 1, 5 inn.: Payton Landel recorded the win.

TOURNAMENTS

FORT CALHOUN TOURNAMENT

Concordia 15, Kearney 7: Grant Meyers was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and Concordia improved to 14-5.

GI KEARNEY TOURNAMENT

Papillion Pinnacle Bank 8, Grand Island Home Federal 6: Coby Griffith homered and Henry Sis picked up the win for Papillion Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista).

MIKE PETERSEN TOURNAMENT

Medicine Man Pharmacy 12, Huron, S.D. 4: Josh Olson picked up the win and Colton Sudbeck, Reilly Kirkpatrick and Jacob Legleiter each had two RBIs while Jackson Gordon was 2 for 3 with three runs scored for Medicine Man Pharmacy (Omaha Skutt).

Medicine Man Pharmacy 11, J.C. Bragger 4: Eli Barton picked up the win and Colton Sudbeck had four RBIs to help Medicine Man Pharmacy complete pool play undefeated and advance to the tournament’s semifinals.

DJ’s Dugout West 10, Parkview Christian 1: Cam Madsen had three hits and Caden Eby had two hits while Levi Storey picked up the win for DJ’s Dugout West (Bellevue West).

52’s Patriots 16, Judd’s Brothers 3: Noah Greise had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs and Tyson Gerdes picked up the win for 52’s Patriots (Millard South).

Also:

Wahoo State Bank 9, 52’s Patriots 5

MILLARD SOX GOLD TOURNAMENT

Big Fred’s Mustangs 13, Bryan Legion 2: Ryan Mendez tossed a complete game and Derek Botaletto had three hits, including an inside-the-park home run, and Big Fred’s (Millard North) advanced to Sunday’s championship game.

JUNIORS

Five Points Bank 11, Ashland 5

Woodhouse Gold 4, Ashland 3

