Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Thursday, July 5, as published in The World-Herald.

SENIORS

Millard North 17U 11, Marion 3: Owen Sutherland, Nathan VerMaas, Jaxson Grass and Cole Nordin each had two RBIs to lead Millard North 17U.

Papio Pinnacle Bank 3, Medicine Man Pharmacy 1: Caiden Hill picked up the win, while Nick Ripa and Devin Zetter each had two hits to lead Papio Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista).

ELKHORN WOODBAT TOURNAMENT

KB Building Services 6, Millard Sox Black 1: Brett Curran, Brian Leiferman, and Noah Wing had two hits apiece to lead KB Building Services (Omaha Westside).

BLUE SPRINGS, MISSOURI WOODBAT TOURNAMENT

DJ’s Dugout East 14, St. Peter’s, Mo. 3: Ty Chudomelka had three hits, including a three-run home run, and five RBIs for DJ’s Dugout East (Bellevue East).

KANSAS GRANDSLAM TOURNAMENT

Big Fred’s Mustangs 12, NextLevel (Lawrence, KS) 2: Matt Goetzmann had two hits and two RBIs, and Derek Botaletto had three hits and three RBIs for Big Fred’s (Millard North).​

