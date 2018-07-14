Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Saturday, July 14, as published in The World-Herald.

Seniors

Bennington Post 266 7, U-Stop 1: Cole Schumacher threw a two-hitter for Bennington Post 266 (Bennington).

DJ’s Dugout West 9, DJ’s Dugout East 1, 5 inn.: Cade Povich pitched five innings, striking out eight and earning the win, while Eric Anderson and Ryan DelRosario combined for five hits and seven RBIs for DJ’s Dugout West (Bellevue West).

ETC Knights 14, Central City 4: Matthew Draper had three hits and three RBIs to lead the ETC Knights.

ETC Knights 6, Twin Rivers 5: Nick Lorensen and Sid DeMayo each had two hits, and Lorensen picked up the win throwing two scoreless innings.

Hastings Five Points Bank 6, Ralston 5: Trey Asher had the game-winning hit in the seventh inning to lead Hastings Five Points.

Hastings Five Points Bank 3, Gretna 0: Trey Asher picked up the win and Connor Laux came in for the save for Hastings Five Points.

Springfield Primetime Sports 23, Lincoln Anderson Ford 2: Jordan Mathewson and Ryan Roseler each had two doubles and three RBI for Springfield Primetime Sports (Platteview).

KEARNEY/HASTINGS SENIOR TOURNAMENT

DiGiorgio’s Sportswear 9, Kearney Runza 8: Connor Weis and Garret Hunter each had three hits, and Zach Griger picked up the save DiGiorgio’s (Omaha Gross).

DiGiogio’s Sportswear 5, Lincoln Judds 2: Connor Weis picked up his third win of the summer and had two RBIs for DiGiorgio’s (Omaha Gross).

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHER CLASSIC

Medicine Man Pharmacy 2, Lakeville, Minn. North 0: Josh Olson pitched a complete game shutout, striking out five, while Trevor Stevens had the game-winning RBI. Medicine Man Pharmacy (Omaha Skutt) pitchers have not allowed a run in 21 innings.​

