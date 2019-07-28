Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Sunday, July 28, as published in The World-Herald.
Senior state championships
American Division at Omaha Creighton Prep
Woodhouse Ford Storm 3, Amerilawn Titans 0
52s Patriots 2, Five Points Bank 0
Anderson Ford 11, OrthoNebraska 0
Fremont First State Bank 3, Hastings Five Points Bank 2
National Division at Kearney
Papillion Pinnacle Bank 12, Big Fred’s 9
Roof-Tech 11, Scottsbluff 1
Lincoln Pinnacle Bank 12, Jordan’s Studio 8
Gretna 10, Kearney Runza 0
Springfield Prime-Time Sporting Goods 10, McCook National Bank 2
Bennington 5, Seward 3: Jackson Martin gave Bennington the lead with a two-out single in the bottom of the sixth, while Wyatt Knutson-Smith struck out six in six innings of work.
McCook 13, Gering 5: Trae Koetter picked up the win on the mound for McCook, who scored seven runs in the third inning to eliminate Gering.
Alliance 4, Hickman 3: Alliance plated the winning run on a walk-off error. Tyler Monroe led Hickman going 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Springfield Prime-Time Sporting Goods 10, Wakefield 2
Syracuse 7, Twin River 5: Brandon Cavanaugh hit two home runs including a three-run shot in the sixth inning to give Syracuse the lead.
BDS 8, Hartington 6, susp. 7th inn.
Junior state championship
CLASS A AT LINCOLN (SHERMAN FIELD)
Sports Clips Wildcats 3, Johnson Imperial Homes 1
On To College 13, Grand Island Five Points 5: Tanner Vercellino hit a perfect 3 for 3 with three RBIs to pace On To College (Lincoln Southwest) in an elimination game.
Papillion Post 32 7, 52s Patriots 5
Big Fred’s Mustangs 11, Vermeer High Plains 5: Aiden Agosta, Corey Palmer, and Josh Torres combined for seven RBIs to lead Big Fred’s Mustangs (Millard North).
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 12, Omaha Westside 5
Class B: Omaha Skutt 6, Norris 3 (12 inn.)
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 13, Millard West 8
Class B: Elkhorn 4, Omaha Skutt 3
Class A: Omaha Westside 1, Millard South 0
Class B: Lincoln Pius X 6, Norris 3
Class A: Omaha Westside 7, Omaha Creighton Prep 3
Class B: Lincoln Pius X 7, Omaha Skutt 5
Class A: Omaha Westside 8, Millard South 0
Class B: Norris 3, Lincoln Pius X 2
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 14, Lincoln Northeast 6 / Prep 12, Northeast 2
Class B: Lincoln Pius X 2, Norris 1
Class B: Gretna 2, Elkhorn 0
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South 3, Millard West 0
Class B: Omaha Gross 3, Omaha Skutt 1 / Gross 6, Skutt 0
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South 3, Omaha Creighton Prep 1
Class A: Omaha Westside 6, Omaha Creighton Prep 5
Class B: Omaha Gross 4, Lincoln Pius X 2
Class A: Millard West 10, Grand Island 3 / GI 7, MW 6
Class B: Omaha Skutt 3, Elkhorn 0 / Elkhorn 15, Skutt 2
Class A: Elkhorn 2, Millard West 1
Class A: Omaha Westside 8, Millard North 0
Class A: Millard North 10, Omaha Westside 6
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 11, Millard North 9
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 12, Omaha Westside 5
Class B: Omaha Skutt 6, Norris 3 (12 inn.)
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 13, Millard West 8
Class B: Elkhorn 4, Omaha Skutt 3
Class A: Omaha Westside 1, Millard South 0
Class B: Lincoln Pius X 6, Norris 3
Class A: Omaha Westside 7, Omaha Creighton Prep 3
Class B: Lincoln Pius X 7, Omaha Skutt 5
Class A: Omaha Westside 8, Millard South 0
Class B: Norris 3, Lincoln Pius X 2
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 14, Lincoln Northeast 6 / Prep 12, Northeast 2
Class B: Lincoln Pius X 2, Norris 1
Class B: Gretna 2, Elkhorn 0
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South 3, Millard West 0
Class B: Omaha Gross 3, Omaha Skutt 1 / Gross 6, Skutt 0
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South 3, Omaha Creighton Prep 1
Class A: Omaha Westside 6, Omaha Creighton Prep 5
Class B: Omaha Gross 4, Lincoln Pius X 2
Class A: Millard West 10, Grand Island 3 / GI 7, MW 6
Class B: Omaha Skutt 3, Elkhorn 0 / Elkhorn 15, Skutt 2
Class A: Elkhorn 2, Millard West 1
Class A: Omaha Westside 8, Millard North 0
Class A: Millard North 10, Omaha Westside 6
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 11, Millard North 9
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.