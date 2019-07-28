Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Sunday, July 28, as published in The World-Herald.

* * *

Senior state championships

CLASS A

American Division at Omaha Creighton Prep

Sunday

Woodhouse Ford Storm 3, Amerilawn Titans 0

52s Patriots 2, Five Points Bank 0

Anderson Ford 11, OrthoNebraska 0

Fremont First State Bank 3, Hastings Five Points Bank 2

National Division at Kearney

Sunday

Papillion Pinnacle Bank 12, Big Fred’s 9

Roof-Tech 11, Scottsbluff 1

Lincoln Pinnacle Bank 12, Jordan’s Studio 8

Gretna 10, Kearney Runza 0

CLASS B AT GERING

Sunday

Springfield Prime-Time Sporting Goods 10, McCook National Bank 2

Wakefield 6, Gering 4

Bennington 5, Seward 3: Jackson Martin gave Bennington the lead with a two-out single in the bottom of the sixth, while Wyatt Knutson-Smith struck out six in six innings of work.

McCook 13, Gering 5: Trae Koetter picked up the win on the mound for McCook, who scored seven runs in the third inning to eliminate Gering.

Alliance 4, Hickman 3: Alliance plated the winning run on a walk-off error. Tyler Monroe led Hickman going 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Springfield Prime-Time Sporting Goods 10, Wakefield 2

CLASS C AT SYRACUSE

Sunday

Valentine 6, SOS 5

Syracuse 7, Twin River 5: Brandon Cavanaugh hit two home runs including a three-run shot in the sixth inning to give Syracuse the lead.

BDS 8, Hartington 6, susp. 7th inn.

Pender vs. DCB, 7.

Junior state championship

CLASS A AT LINCOLN (SHERMAN FIELD)

Sunday

Sports Clips Wildcats 3, Johnson Imperial Homes 1

On To College 13, Grand Island Five Points 5: Tanner Vercellino hit a perfect 3 for 3 with three RBIs to pace On To College (Lincoln Southwest) in an elimination game.

Papillion Post 32 7, 52s Patriots 5

Big Fred’s Mustangs 11, Vermeer High Plains 5: Aiden Agosta, Corey Palmer, and Josh Torres combined for seven RBIs to lead Big Fred’s Mustangs (Millard North).​

Nebraska state baseball championship front pages since 2004

Check out the front page of The World-Herald's prep baseball state championship coverage since 2004.

1 of 16

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription