Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Sunday, July 15, as published in The World-Herald.

* * *

Seniors

» ETC Knights 14, York Cornerstone Bank 3: Matthew Draper led the way with four hits and two RBIs to lead the ETC Knights (Elkhorn Mount Michael).

» Four Aces Eagles 13, Omaha Bryan 4: Marcus Rivera had a double and two RBIs for Four Aces Eagles (Omaha Central).

» Hastings Five Points Bank 3, Omaha Gross 0: Eric Johnson tossed five scoreless innings for Hastings Five Points Bank.

Golden Gopher Classic 

» Medicine Man Pharmacy 10, Wayzatta (Minn.) 2: Ryan Emanuel threw a complete game, Josh Heser hit a grand slam and Medicine Man (Omaha Skutt) defeated the two-time defending tournament champions.

» Medicine Man Pharmacy 10, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 6: Jackson Gordon threw a complete game, and Colton Sudbeck and Trevor Stevens had two RBIs apiece as Medicine man advanced to the sweet 16 of the 96-team tournament.

JUNIORS

Class B state tournament

Alliance 13, McCook 3

Ashland 5, Central City 0

Hickman 7, ETC Knights 5

Wayne vs. Columbus Lakeview, ppd.

Monday: Wayne vs. Columbus Lakeview, 11 a.m.; Ashland vs. ETC Knights, 1 p.m.; Alliance vs. Wayne-CL, 4 p.m.; Hickman vs. Wayne-CL winner, 7 p.m.

Class C state tournament

DCB 4, Imperial 1

Pender 12, Wymore 2

SOS 16, Battle Creek 2

St. Paul 27, Creighton 7

Monday: Pender vs. Imperial, 2 p.m.; St. Paul vs. Battle Creek, 5 p.m.; DCB vs. SOS, 8 p.m.​

