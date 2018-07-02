Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Monday, July 2, as published in The World-Herald.
SENIORS
Grand Island Home Federal 12, Kearney Runza 8: Vann Stevenson had three hits, and Cole Evans had three RBIs for Grand Island Home Federal (Grand Island).
Five Points Bank Bluejays 12, Gretna 4: P.J. Loucks picked up the win for Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep).
Papillion Pinnacle Bank 10, Dave’s Auto Body 2: Hunter Scruggs had three hits, and Jadyn Frederick pitched a complete game for Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista).
Millard Black Sox Post 374 14, Wolfe Electric Post 374 1: Austin Shelton allowed one run in 4 ⅔ innings, while Broderick Diez drove in four runs, and Hunter Grantham drove in three for Millard Black Sox.
Also:
McCook National Bank 20, Minden 0
JUNIORS
Eastern Nebraska League Championship: Bennington 4, Hickman 3
