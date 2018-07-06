Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Friday, July 6, as published in The World-Herald.
* * *
SENIORS
Bennington Post 266 8-13, Blair 1-12: Jackson Martin had three hits, including a double, to pace Bennington Post 266 in the first game. In the nightcap, Cole Schumacher had three hits, including a double and two RBIs to lead Bennington Post 266.
C&H Construction Black 12, Papio Pinnacle Bank 7: Hunter Waugh, Tyler Cade and Zach Munson each had two hits to lead C&H Construction Black (Omaha Burke).
DiGiorgio's Sportswear 5, Springfield PrimeTime Sporting Goods 1: Brendon Chonis and Nate McGregor combined on a four-hitter and struck out nine to lead DiGiorgio's Sportswear (Omaha Gross).
Gretna Post 216 4-6, Grand Island Home Federal 3-0: In the opener, Quinn Mason tossed a complete in game for Gretna Post 216. Cade Herrmann led Gretna Post 216 with a no-hitter in the nightcap.
Hastings 15-8, DJ’s Dugout West 1-0: Trey Asher went 3 for 3 in the first game, while Mike Boeve doubled twice in the second for Hastings.
Papio Pinnacle Bank 5, Millard Sox Black 4: Ben Beaudin homered and Cole Wilson picked up the win to lead Papio Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista).
KANSAS GRAND SLAM TOURNAMENT
Big Fred’s Mustangs 11, Andover Capitals, Kan. 1: Nick Evans tossed a one-hitter, and Jacob Lycan added a triple to lead Big Fred’s Mustangs (Millard North) to win their pool and advance to the semifinals.
ELKHORN WOOD BAT
KB Building Services 6, Cornerstone Bank Columbus 1: Tucker Hagan threw six innings to earn his seventh win, and Declan Cain tripled and drove in two for KB Building Services (Omaha Westside).
