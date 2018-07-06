Check out Nebraska's American Legion baseball results for Friday, July 6, as published in The World-Herald.

* * *

SENIORS

Bennington Post 266 8-13, Blair 1-12: Jackson Martin had three hits, including a double, to pace Bennington Post 266 in the first game. In the nightcap, Cole Schumacher had three hits, including a double and two RBIs to lead Bennington Post 266.

C&H Construction Black 12, Papio Pinnacle Bank 7: Hunter Waugh, Tyler Cade and Zach Munson each had two hits to lead C&H Construction Black (Omaha Burke).

DiGiorgio's Sportswear 5, Springfield PrimeTime Sporting Goods 1: Brendon Chonis and Nate McGregor combined on a four-hitter and struck out nine to lead DiGiorgio's Sportswear (Omaha Gross).

Gretna Post 216 4-6, Grand Island Home Federal 3-0: In the opener, Quinn Mason tossed a complete in game for Gretna Post 216. Cade Herrmann led Gretna Post 216 with a no-hitter in the nightcap.

Hastings 15-8, DJ’s Dugout West 1-0: Trey Asher went 3 for 3 in the first game, while Mike Boeve doubled twice in the second for Hastings.

Papio Pinnacle Bank 5, Millard Sox Black 4: Ben Beaudin homered and Cole Wilson picked up the win to lead Papio Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista).

KANSAS GRAND SLAM TOURNAMENT

Big Fred’s Mustangs 11, Andover Capitals, Kan. 1: Nick Evans tossed a one-hitter, and Jacob Lycan added a triple to lead Big Fred’s Mustangs (Millard North) to win their pool and advance to the semifinals.

ELKHORN WOOD BAT

KB Building Services 6, Cornerstone Bank Columbus 1: Tucker Hagan threw six innings to earn his seventh win, and Declan Cain tripled and drove in two for KB Building Services (Omaha Westside).

Nebraska state baseball championship front pages since 2004

Check out the front page of The World-Herald's prep baseball state championship coverage since 2004.

1 of 16

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription